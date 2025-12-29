Is Roti-Sabzi Enough For Daily Nutrition? Doctor Reveals What Most Indian Plates Are Missing

Is your daily roti-sabzi truly nutritious? Here's what most Indian plates lack, according to doctors, and how to make meals healthier.

Roti and sabzi have long been considered the gold standard of Indian home cooking. This simple combination has been praised as light, wholesome and suitable for daily consumption. From school lunchboxes to office tiffins, it has been served with the belief that nutritional needs have been met. But people are really starting to question that idea. Turns out, that popular meal might not be as healthy as everyone thinks.

The Traditional Belief Behind Roti and Sabzi

According to Ambrish Kumar Garg, Sr. Consultant - Internal Medicine, Narayana Hospital, Jaipur, "Roti-sabzi's good name comes from tradition. Roti has been viewed as a complex carbohydrate that provides energy, while sabzi has been associated with vitamins, minerals and fibre. Because the meal has been home-cooked and oil use has often been moderate, it has been labelled as a safer alternative to packaged or restaurant food. Over time, this belief has been passed down without much scrutiny."

The Missing Protein Problem

The biggest gap in the roti-sabzi meal has often been protein. Even though wheat flour or veggies might have a little protein, it's usually not enough for what your body needs every day. Getting enough protein helps keep your muscles strong, makes hormones, and boosts your immune system. When meals are repeatedly built around roti and vegetables alone, protein deficiency can quietly develop.

Why Healthy Fats Matter More Than We Think?

Healthy fats have also been overlooked. In many households, oil has been minimised to keep the meal light. While excess oil is harmful, too little fat has been shown to affect nutrient absorption and hormone balance. Vitamins such as A, D, E and K require fat to be properly absorbed, and their benefits may be lost without it.

Carb-Heavy Plates and Portion Imbalance

One big worry has been how we dish things out, especially eating a ton of rotis with just a tiny bit of sabzi. This makes our meals super heavy on carbs. Over time, eating like this has been linked to higher blood sugar, feeling tired, and gaining weight, especially if you don't move around much. Additionally, many sabzis are cooked for too long. Cooking them for a long time can deplete those heat-sensitive vitamins, making the dish less nutritious.

Daily routines have changed. Desk jobs, stress and reduced physical activity have become common. However, the same roti-sabzi meal has continued to be eaten without adjustment. Nutritional needs have shifted, but plates have not. This mismatch has been associated with rising cases of lifestyle-related issues such as diabetes, obesity and low energy levels.

How to Make Roti-Sabzi a Balanced Meal?

The roti-sabzi combination does not need to be abandoned. It needs to be completed. Protein sources such as dal, curd, paneer, eggs or legumes have been encouraged to be added regularly. A small amount of healthy fat has been advised to be included rather than avoided. More vegetables, better cooking methods and controlled roti portions have been shown to make a significant difference.

Conclusion

Roti-sabzi has been comforting and familiar, but it has not always been balanced. Once the missing pieces have been recognised, this everyday meal can be transformed into one that truly supports health rather than just tradition.