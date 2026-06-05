Is peanut butter and banana good for belly fat loss? Here's what experts say

Peanut butter and banana can support weight management by promoting fullness and sustained energy but portion control and an overall balanced diet remain essential.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : June 5, 2026 4:55 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Shweta Jaiswal

Peanut butter and banana is a popular pairing for fitness enthusiasts, athletes and health conscious individuals. From breakfast toast to post workout smoothies the duo is frequently hailed as being nutritious and filling. But does this combination work for weight loss? Nutritionists say the answer is yes but only when it is consumed in moderation as part of a balanced and controlled diet.

Why peanut butter and banana make a good pair

Bananas are rich in carbohydrates, fibre, potassium and vitamin B6 making them a quick source of energy. Whereas peanut butter contains protein, good fats and fibre which helps to keep you full for longer. You can combine both to make a balanced snack for a quick and lasting source of energy. According to Dr. Shweta Jaiswal, HOD & Senior Dietician at Sharda Hospital the protein and healthy fats in peanut butter may help delay the absorption of sugars from bananas which in turn can help to keep blood sugar levels stable and lessen sudden hunger cravings.

Does it help you to lose weight?

Healthcare professionals recommend that weight management does not mean eliminating foods that are high in calories but eating foods that will make you feel full for longer. Peanut butter gets a bad rap for being high in calories but several studies found that its combination of healthy fat, protein and fiber blend can support cravings and help to make you feel full which can help to decrease the chances of overeating during the day. Whereas a study published in the journal of Nature highlights that bananas help to promote fullness due to their high fibre content. The two foods can be combined to create an appetizing snack curbing cravings between meals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spice it up by Palakk (@spice_itt_up_)

What nutritionists want you to know

Dr. Jaiswal claims that peanut butter is a good supplement for weight loss but it's important to remember that everything must be in moderation. Roughly two tablespoons of peanut butter contains around 190 calories, 7 to 8 grams of protein and healthy unsaturated fats. She said that consuming much more than the recommended portion can actually have a negative impact on weight loss goals and will add up in calories very quickly.

The best way to pick the healthy peanut butter is to selecting a natural peanut butter that uses only peanuts and a minimal amount of salt. Nowadays there are numerous commercial varieties that are laced with added sugar, hydrogenated oils and other ingredients which can detract from the nutrients.

How to include peanut butter and banana in your diet

According to Dr. Jaiswal the following mix can be enjoyed in moderation. These options offer a mix of carbs, protein and fats that can help keep you energized during the day. Here's the list:

You may like to read

Whole-grain toast topped with sliced banana and peanut butter

A smoothie made with banana, peanut butter and milk after exercising

Peanut butter banana slices as a mid-morning snack

Oatmeal mixed with banana and a spoon of peanut butter

Peanut butter and banana are a nutritious snack when taken in moderation. Together they provide energy, protein, fibre, minerals, vitamins and healthy fats to help keep you feeling full and provide a stable energy release. But studies remind us that there are no foods that will make us lose weight. While the aforementioned types of foods are beneficial for managing weight it is important to maintain a healthy dietary balance, exercise regularly, ensure good sleep and maintain a calorie intake consistent with individual health objectives.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical advice. Always consult a healthcare provider before making dietary changes.