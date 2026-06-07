Is mango with chilli safe to eat during India's heatwave? Expert explains

Can eating mango with chilli during a heatwave affect your health? An expert explains potential benefits, risks, digestion concerns and smart consumption tips.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : June 7, 2026 6:00 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. RR Dutta

Mango Chilli.

While India is grappling with rising temperatures and frequent heatwaves there has been a growing concern about the safety of some popular summer snacks. One such combination that often sparks debate is mango sprinkled with chilli powder. Some people think that the spicy-sweet treat raises body temperature and causes dehydration while others rave about it as a fall treat. So can mango and chilli be bad for you during the summer? Let's find out

Mango with chilli: A popular summer combination

In the summer season of India mangoes are one of the most consumed fruits. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) mangoes are a healthy seasonal fruit due to its rich source of important nutrients such as vitamin C, carotenoids and dietary fibre. But many people fear that during hot weather they might have digestion problem or it might raise the body temperature if they add chilli powder to mangoes.

Does mango really raise body temperature?

There is no scientific evidence that eating mangoes increase body temperature medically. However nutritionists warn that eating too much of mangoes in summer can result in bloating, discomfort and a feeling of warmth as they are metabolized. Whereas dehydration which is already frequent in times of heatwave can make people more susceptible to these sensations, as per healthcare professionals.

What happens when chilli is added?

Chilli contains capsaicin which is a compound responsible for the spicy taste of chilli. The capsaicin works on heat receptors in the mouth causing a burning sensation which may cause sweating. Some experts suggest that this sweating may temporarily cool the body but excessive spicy foods can increase loss of body fluids if hydration is not maintained.

And this- favourite snack- raw mango with salt and chili :) pic.twitter.com/HNR3mRn54P Maya Mirchandani (@maya206) May 10, 2014

Expert speaks

Dr RR Dutta, HOD of Internal Medicine, Paras Health Gurugram said that for most healthy people eating mango with a small quantity of chili during a hot wave is generally safe but the issue is when people consume lots of chilli while already dehydrated as it can cause discomfort, dizziness or heat-related reactions.

He continued, "Those who suffer from acid reflux, gastritis, sensitive digestion or irritability bowel syndrome will have stomach irritation after eating spicy mango preparations. So people should be careful particularly during the hot weather."

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CDC heatwave advice

One of the most critical measures to take during extreme heat is to stay hydrated, according to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The agency advises plenty of fluids and avoiding drinks that may lead to dehydration. Signs and symptoms of a heat-related illness can include dizziness, headaches, nausea, weakness and heavy sweating.

So, is it safe?

Eating excessive mango with chilli is not advisable during heat wave but can be done in small quantities after having plenty of water, experts say. In this case a person who has already been depleted of fluid or who has been in the sun for extended periods or any digestive problems might be better served by eating fluid-rich foods like fresh fruits, curd or buttermilk. Mango and chilli are not always a bad combination when it comes to heatwaves but it's all about balance. It's far more crucial to stay hydrated than to fret about a spicy mango snack now and then.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. Always consult a healthcare professional for personalized dietary guidance.