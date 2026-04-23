Is late-night snacking hurting your gut? Dietitian reveals side effects

Late-night snacking may harm gut health as research links it to disrupted digestion, microbiome imbalance, stress related eating patterns. Scientists warn that this pattern may increase risks of bloating, reflux and metabolic issues.

Late-night snacking

Are late-night cravings getting the best of you? Your midnight snack may seem harmless but a new study indicates that your gut may be paying. A team of researchers examined over 11,000 participants in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) in the United States to find a connection between chronic stress, late-night eating and bowel dysfunction and found that abnormal eating habits in particular late-night snacking can disrupt the internal timekeeping of the body and adversely affect the gut microbiome.

Lead author Dr. Harika Dadigiri, of New York Medical College at Saint Mary's and Saint Clare's Hospital told the media, "It's not just what you eat but when you eat it...And when we're already under stress that timing may deliver a 'double hit' to gut health." The researcher further went on to say, "I'm not the ice cream police everyone should eat their ice cream but maybe preferably earlier in the day. This small and consistent habits like maintaining a structured meal routine may help promote more regular eating patterns and support digestive function over time."

What does eating late do?

Dining at unusual times especially late-night snacking can disorient your circadian rhythm thus making it difficult for your body to digest food appropriately and inefficient uptake of nutrients. Metabolism starts to slow down when the body is about to sleep. Consequently, food eaten late can stay longer in the stomach leading to chances of bloating, acid reflux and discomfort.

Health professionals also caution that this practice may disrupt the ratio of the good and bad bacteria in the intestines. In the long run these imbalances can lead to inflammation, poor immunity and even metabolic problems. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), unhealthy dietary habits along with disturbed sleep may also predispose one to obesity and chronic diseases.

Why timing matters for gut health

Your intestinal microbiome is vital to digestion, immunity and health which is why Dt. Deepali Sharma, Clinical Nutritionist at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi recommends that a regular eating schedule be maintained to promote digestive health. She told TheHealthsite.Com, "Eating close to bedtime interferes with the body's natural circadian rhythm slowing digestion and affecting the balance of healthy gut bacteria. This can lead to issues like bloating, acidity, poor sleep and irregular bowel movements." According to the expert it is advisable that one finishes the meals at least 2 to 3 hours before going to bed allowing the body to digest food properly.

Practical tips to quit the habit

To protect your gut health medical practitioners suggest eating at regular times and not late at night particularly heavy or spicy foods and having light snacks in case of necessity. Maintaining a healthy gut can also involve being hydrated and having a balanced diet with a lot of fibre. Although a night out here and there would not be harmful the habit of doing it daily would be detrimental in the long run. With further studies is essential to determine the gut-health relationship at least this much is evident that timing can be as important as what you eat.

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