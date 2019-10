There are number of fad-diet ideas available on the internet. Each of them has great number of followers; they all advocate how and why their chosen diet works the best. Whether it’s a vegan diet, keto or GM, every diet has benefits and downsides. Similarly, cutting down sugar entirely from the diet is one of the most popular ways to lose weight. However, it also has good and bad effects on the body.

Experts say that it’s the quickest way to lose weight. The body reacts immediately to the lower intake of sugar and therefore, you see an immediate fluctuation in weight. Sugar is not only found in sweet foods, it’s also present in carb-rich foods. Therefore, when you eliminate processed or extra sugar from your diet, it leads to healthy weight loss. In almost six to seven days, you see normalised blood sugar levels and healthier level of insulin in bloodstream. In fact, high blood pressure too gets back to a normal level.

What happens when you cut sugar intake?

The body reacts positively to lower levels of sugar because it gets fulfils its requirement of energy by breaking the complex carbohydrates into simple sugar. These carbohydrates include fruits and oats. These are also considered as good carbs. However, those who eliminate carbs and sugar both from their see the downside of this weight loss trick. The immediate reaction is weakness in body, lower levels of energy and fatigue. For initial few days, the body stays in a state of lethargy. It gets better after few days because the body starts using stored fat to generate energy. This is body’s fat burning phase. It goes on till a point body finds it viable to use the stored fat. After that, there’s a downside.

The downside of cutting sugar

Experts believe that this type of weight loss ways are short lived. Ultimately, to fulfil its requirement of energy, body demands glucose. You could experience muscle cramps. The insulin levels may get down to extreme levels which is considered unhealthy. Cutting on sugar also drains body of water, another reason of lower energy levels and dehydration. After this, once you start giving in to body’s demand of sugar, your weight shoots up abruptly. This weight gain is not healthy.

Add good carbs

On contrary, experts suggest optimising the sugar intake. The idea is to cut on processed and extra sugar that you may take in beverages or in the form sweets and desserts. But with that, keep consuming proper amount of good carbs. This helps in cutting on the calorie addition to the body while giving it a good source to generate energy. This process is normal and healthier. Nutritionists believe that people who lose weight by cutting only on processed sugar are healthier. Therefore, good carbs are as important as any other nutrient. There provide a constant level of energy and healthy level of insulin without headaches and sugar crashes.