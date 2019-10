Internet has been buzzing with a term called gluten allergy and we cannot fathom the reality of its existence. But it’s true; anyone can be allergic to gluten, an important ingredient of an average Indian diet. A gluten-free diet means strictly excluding gluten which is a family of proteins found in grains like wheat, rye and barley. Of all the gluten-containing grains, wheat is the most popular and commonly used in India. Those who are intolerant to gluten complain of gastronomical symptoms which occur because of the protein indigestion. Those who are sensitive to gluten may be at a higher risk of getting a celiac disease—in which protein indigestion leads to small intestine damage.

A research, published in the journal Nature Communications, finds that a low gluten diet may also benefit people who are not intolerant towards it. Favoured by health experts too, the theory suggests that a diet low in gluten is favourable. Nutritionists also believe that it’s possible for the longest time of one’s life to not realise that his body doesn’t accept gluten. It may also be possible that a certain disease is triggered and aggravated by gluten in the body. However, it’s possible to find out with a food intolerance test that analyse over 100 food type against allergies in body. Unfortunately, the practice is not common in India.

Health benefits of a gluten-free (low on gluten) diet

Now the real question arises, does a gluten-free diet has health benefits? And is it possible to follow this diet, specially in country where majority of meals and snacks are prepared with gluten-laden food. The answer is yes, a gluten-free diet aids good weight loss and has other health benefits too. But, it’s also important to know how much is too much if in case you follow it in the absence of gluten intolerance.

Facts and myths

Researchers have found (through analysing urine samples) that people who made changes to their diet by opting for lower amount of gluten has reduced gastronomical inflammations. They experience reductions in bloating and even slight weight loss when gluten was cut from the diet significantly. Researchers believe that this happens due alterations in gut bacteria and its functions. This is also accredited to the fact that cutting on gluten also demands increase in fibre. This increase in the level of fibre aids better bowel movement and relief from gastronomical discomfort.

It’s important to note here that consuming a gluten-free diet alone is not the reason for its health benefits. It also depends a lot on the quality and amount of dietary fibres consumed in the absence of gluten. A research published in 2017 in the Expert Review of Gastroenterology and Hepatology suggested that gluten may cause intestinal symptoms, even in people without celiac disease. So, does it mean to give up on gluten even if you are not allergic to it? The answer lies in controlled consumption.

Why follow a gluten-free diet?

Not all gastronomical diseases and discomfort have symptoms. But it has been found that those who consume a diet low in gluten have improved digestive health and experience increase in energy levels. This may help in improving the nonspecific gastronomical symptoms. This diet has also found to be effective in improving cholesterol levels and indirectly eliminating processed foods from diet.

Moreover, the options available to follow a gluten-free diet are healthy. This includes more of vegetables and fruits that are high on fibres and nutrients. This also results in strengthening of immune system (with more anti-oxidants in body) helping to keep diseases at bay. A small part of researches also states that this diet may also result in better heart health and lower risk of cancer. Doctors also believe that this diet is effective for rheumatoid arthritis patients, the disease that is a result of indigestion. It soothes early morning stiffness of joints and relaxes inflammation.

The risks involved with a gluten-free diet

Every coin has two sides and so does every diet. With health benefits, may come some risks too. Experts believe that gluten-free meals are low on fibre which could disrupt the digestive system badly. They also think there are vitamins and nutrients present in gluten foods like whole wheat bread that the body wouldn’t get in case the diet is not balanced.

Grains are also beneficial for cardiac health; cutting down on them severely or at once may affect heart in long run. However, all this stands true if you follow gluten-free diet without the risk of celiac disease. Moreover, if the intake of vitamins and nutrients is stable, the diet can be a healthy routine. You must also check the gluten-free options properly; something that’s high in sugar or calorie content can work in reverse on weight loss.

The feasibility of a gluten-free diet in India

It’s a big question for our dependency on wheat. However, Asia as a continent is an example of practicality towards gluten-free diet. It’s because of the availability of alternative options like, bajra, maize and chickpea flour. Switching to dairy, vegetable soups, salads and protein-rich beans can be healthy as well as easier to replace wheat with. South-Indian dishes are also low on gluten and can be on your menu if you are looking to cut gluten from your diet.

It’s important to take advice of a nutritionist if you are planning to follow a gluten-free diet. As recommended, don’t cut on gluten abruptly. A dietitian can help you prepare your body to exclude gluten from your diet gradually. As there are many healthy and gluten-free options available in market, a dietitian may be able to help you with a proper diet chart. She can suggest alternatives and affordable options. Also, make sure you confirm the ingredient list with an expert before gluten-free grocery shopping. It will help you check the ingredients while shopping for the products.