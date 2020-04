Avoid following any trendy diet that is doing the rounds. They may trigger episodes of binge eating.

According to a new study published in the International Journal of Eating Disorders, people who have eating disorders are unable to seek help. Most of them have said that the reason behind this is the fear of being a burden on others as well as a fear of losing control over their eating habits and weight. Apart from this, the research also found that many people were in denial and failed to perceive the severity of their illness.

WHAT IS EATING DISORDER ALL ABOUT?

For the unversed, eating disorders are conditions where people deal with an imbalance in their eating behavior, and the thoughts and emotions related to it. People with an eating disorders often have a history of anxiety issues, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), stress or other mental health conditions. Also, dieting and starvation are big risk factors that may lead to this condition.

Anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa and rumination disorder are some of the common eating disorders that you must have heard of. But the most common one is binge-eating disorder (BED). People dealing with BED may eat a lot of food in a short span of time, even if they aren’t hungry. The urge to eat can be triggered by emotional stress or distress. You may get a sense of relief while binge-eating. However, you may experience guilt or feel a sense of loss of control later on.

DEALING WITH BINGE-EATING DISORDER

Even though binge-eating disorder is a medical condition which needs professional help, here are a few ways to deal with this problem on your own.

Don’t follow every diet which is trending

According to health experts, there are many fat diets today, which can trigger episodes of binge-eating. Doctors say that some diet plans restrict your regular eating habit and change the time of your diet. This may cause BED. Therefore, try not to follow any such fad diets. By restricting yourself from eating, you may get unhealthy cravings. If you want to control your weight, eat at regular intervals and eat healthy.

Drink lots of water

Another way to keep your hunger pangs in check is by staying hydrated. You can do this by drinking lots of water. Many studies also claim that increased intake of water may suppress your hunger and decrease your calorie intake.

Avoid skipping your meals

As mentioned above, some fad diets may starve you for a longer period of time and this may lead to binge-eating. Try to keep your meal pattern healthy by having food at regular intervals.

Practise yoga

Yoga is a powerful exercise which can help in combating the binge-eating problem. If some studies are to be believed, yoga has the power to reduce the levels of stress hormones like cortisol. This eventually leads to a decrease in your binge-eating episodes. Not only this, yoga also promotes mindfulness and a sense of control with its breathing techniques, meditation and asanas.

Get proper sleep

Some experts believe that people suffering from binge-eating disorders show some symptoms of insomnia (sleep disorder). Therefore, it is necessary to get enough sleep.