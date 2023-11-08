Is It A Good Idea To Drink Coffee When You Are Down With Influenza?

Can you drink warm coffee when you are down with common cold or influenza?

Typically, experts always recommend patients to sip on warm beverages when they are down with a common cold or influenza. These beverages mostly constitute of warm water with honey, hot tea and herbal beverages. Hot or warm beverages help fight the virus and gives patients some relief from sore throat and cough. Coffee is also a warm beverage but doctors rarely talk about it. Have you ever why that is?

Why You Must Avoid Coffee When You Are Ill?

Coffee Keeps You Awake

The main stimulant in coffee is caffeine which works on your body to keep it alert, awake and energised. But, when you are ill and especially down with cold, fever or flu, your body needs as much rest as it can get. In this case, coffee is counterproductive and it will keep you awake and not allow you to sleep well. Rest is of utmost importance during any kind of illness because it helps the body recover faster. So, if you are unable to rest, it will take your body twice the time to recover.

Coffee Will Dehydrate You

Coffee contains caffeine which is diuretic in nature. You may have noticed that after you drink coffee, you have to run to the bathroom very frequently to pee. This is because of its diuretic nature. It will dehydrate your body and you have to make a mental note to constantly drink water to re-hydrate. The more coffee you drink the more dehydrated you will feel unless you drink enough water as well. This effect is worse when you are ill. This is a time when your body needs to be the most hydrated so, drinking coffee will only make it worse.

It Can Upset Your Stomach

If you are a regular coffee drinker, you must already know the effects it has on your stomach and bowel movements. It acts as a stimulant and makes you poop. It may even hurt some people's stomach. Thus, when you are ill, coffee can upset your stomach and you would not want that. It will add to the discomfort that you are already facing because of your illness. Moreover, influenza often causes discomfort to your gastrointestinal system, drinking coffee on top of that will only aggravate it more.

What Are The Beverages That You CAN Drink?

The first thing you must remember that when you are sick, you must not drink anything that barely has any nutrition in them like soda, cold coffee, warm coffee or energy drinks. Moreover, this is the time when your body needs rest, nutritious food, easily digestible food. However there are some beverages that will help you get some relief from your dire situation: drink lots of warm water, eat lots of soup filled with chicken broth or vegetables, drink herbal tea, drink warm water with honey.

