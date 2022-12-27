Is 'Galveston Diet' Really Good For Women?

The Galveston Diet not only helps with inflammation but also is especially good for women's health.

There is a new kind of diet that helps fight inflammation called the Galveston diet. There have been other anti-inflammatory diets like the DASH Diet and the Mediterranean diet both of which are great options for people looking to take their health game up a notch. These diets also have the added benefit of weight loss. The new diet however, has been created especially for women and is guaranteed to transform their health.

The Galveston Diet was designed for women in all phases of menopause, including peri-menopause, who want to avoid weight gain and may be struggling to lose weight during these stages of life. It can also help with common hormonal symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats, and brain fog. Many women who have tried to follow this diet have come up and said that it indeed is effective.

All About Galveston Diet

This particular diet comprises of three main components, an anti-inflammatory approach to nutrition, intermittent fasting and fueling the body by shifting the amount of nutritional intake. This diet is slightly similar to the Mediterranean diet but it includes something that the latter does not and that is 'intermittent fasting.' There are certain types of foods which are strictly limited like foods containing a high amount of sugar, processed foods, artificial ingredients, colors and flavors, foods with high fructose content, alcohol, vegetable oils and fried foods.

What Can Women Eat?

There are lots of delicious foods you can incorporate into the Galveston Diet, including the following.

Vegetables (low in starch): Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, celery, zucchini, broccoli

Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, celery, zucchini, broccoli Fruits (lower in sugar): Strawberries, blueberries and raspberries

Strawberries, blueberries and raspberries Legumes: Beans (chickpeas, black beans), lentils, nuts and seeds (walnuts, almonds, chia seeds)

Beans (chickpeas, black beans), lentils, nuts and seeds (walnuts, almonds, chia seeds) Healthy fats: Olive oil, avocado oil

Olive oil, avocado oil Lean proteins: Chicken, salmon, tuna, turkey, eggs

Chicken, salmon, tuna, turkey, eggs Dairy: Milk, yogurt, cheese

Milk, yogurt, cheese Whole grains: Whole wheat bread, brown rice, quinoa, barley, oats, buckwheat

Pros And Cons Of Galveston Diet

So far, women have been benefitted through this diet. In this diet it is not required for people to count the calories. It helps people focus on developing the habit of healthy eating rather than crash dieting or restricting. Mindful eating has better results on health than any other kind of diet.

The one downside is that there have been no clinical trials or research done on this diet, so it's hard to say for sure that it's effective at cutting down on inflammation, reducing menopause symptoms, or aiding weight loss.

