Is fruit and yoghurt a healthy pairing or just clever marketing? Experts answer

Fruit and yoghurt seem like the perfect healthy duo but nutrition experts reveal whether the popular pairing truly benefits digestion, blood sugar and overall wellness.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 24, 2026 2:24 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dt. Deepali Sharma

Fruit and yoghurt. (Image: Pexels)

Fruit and yoghurt make a healthy snack or breakfast combination as they are packed with vitamins, fibre, protein and probiotics making the pairing a staple in smoothie bowls, diet plans and parfaits. Nevertheless is this popular pairings as healthy as it seems? Experts state the solution relies on the sort of yoghurt, fruits picked and portion sizes as some fruit pairings with yoghurt can provide several health benefits while others can cause overconsumption of sugar or gastrointestinal distress if eaten out of control.

Dt. Deepali Sharma, Clinical Nutritionist at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi on the trend says that fruit and yoghurt can absoloutely be a part of a healthy diet but people tend to overlook hidden sugars and calories. She explained, "Many flavoured yoghurts are already high in added sugar which is why combining sweet fruits, granola, syrup or honey can make the healthy snack more like a dessert."

Pairing fruits with yoghurt

The clinical nutritionist says that fruits are a rich source of vitamins, antioxidants and fibre. Whereas yoghurt is high in calcium, protein and probiotics that are good for gut health. You can pair these two ingredients together to help with better digestion, feel fuller longer and provide a steady supply of energy all day.

In her words, "Fresh fruits such as berries, apples and papaya can be a good choice when paired with plain yoghurt as the probiotics in yoghurt can help maintain healthy gut bacteria and fresh fruits offer natural sweetness and nutrition." Despite the aforementioned health benefits the expert warns to be caution becuase not all fruit and yoghurt bowls are nutritionally equal.

Hidden sugar problem

The primary concern with this food pairing is the sugar content becuase flavoured yoghurt, fruit compotes and sweet topping can significantly increase the calorie intake. An expert points out that there are even some yoghurt cups on the market that have almost the same amount of sugar as soda. "There is a general perception that products sold as healthy snacks such as yoghurt are a healthy choice." Dt. Sharma says. "However label reading is very important as too much added sugar can lead to weight gain, blood sugar spikes and a higher risk of metabolic conditions over time."

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Which fruits are the best?

Fruits that are high in fibre and have a low glycaemic (GI) index such as berries, pears, kiwi, guava and apples are often recommended over canned fruits or fruit with added sugar. Dt. Sharma mentioned that for some people citrus fruits can have mild digestive discomfort when taken with dairy but for most people there is little evidence that it is harmful to combine them.

Portion control matters

According to the clinical nutritionist many people also make the mistake of consuming too many excessive healthy snacks. The expert cautions to be mindful of your portion size as consuming a large bowl of smoothie topped with nuts, chocolate chips and sweeteners can easily get high in calories. Dt. Sharma recommends keeping the portion of your healthy snacks moderate and choosing unsweetened yoghurt.

In her words, "She says it's a simple bowl of plain yoghurt with one portion of fresh fruit and a few nuts is enough to provide nutrition without additional calories." Remember that fruit and yoghurt are a healthy pairing but it's all about balancing it all and making smart selections. Choosing plain yoghurt, fresh fruits and minimal sweeteners can make this popular combo a healthy one, not a sugary one.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical or dietary advice.