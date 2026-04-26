Is fat really bad? Experts weigh in on its role in your diet

Chef Ranveer Brar challenges long held beliefs about fats arguing they are essential nutrients supporting hormones energy and health when consumed wisely and in moderation.

Ghee.

Chef Ranveer Brar a household name is debunking the notion of fat being bad a concept many of us have been raised with. During a podcast with Soha Ali Khan featuring chef Garima Arora on 24 April, Chef Ranveer Brar discussed the demonisation of fats and why it's time to change our views on dietary fats.

In the podcast, Chef Ranveer Brar highlights how the term "fat" has been unjustly stigmatised for years usually associated with obesity or unhealthy lifestyle choices. However the chef says that this fear is not only outdated but also how it becomes ingrained in generations.

Benefits of healthy fats

"It is ingrained subconsciously through generations that fat is bad," Chef Ranveer Brar said on the podcast adding that this is deeply ingrained. For him it has taken a long time to "unlearn" that fat is not bad but important for our body.

He emphasised that eating is not an all or nothing approach. Rather, it has a "grey zone" that relates to the quality and type of fat. His comments reflect a recent trend toward a more nuanced understanding of fat which he said that it's not about avoiding fats but eating the right ones.

Reinforcing his point Soha Ali Khan highlighted that healthy fats play an important role in regulating hormones something that is not often discussed in the mainstream media when it comes to diet and weight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Why fats are essential

Fats are one of the three macronutrients our body needs alongside protein and carbohydrates. They are good for the cardiovascular system because they help raise levels of "good" cholesterol (HDL) and help lower "bad" cholesterol levels if consumed in the right way.

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Dr. Amit Prakash Singh, Consultant, Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi said, "Ghee serve as a source of energy and assist in the absorption of vitamins A, D, E and K." Apart from these health benefits fats are also essential in the culinary world by adding flavour, texture and forming the foundation of many foods.

Is ghee healthy?

The conversation also extended to the role of ghee which is an essential ingredient in Indian cooking but derided in contemporary diet movements. Responding to Soha Ali Khan's question about whether ghee is healthy he confirmed that it is indeed healthy if taken in moderation. He said that the issue is not with ghee but its misconception and generalisation. Bear further continued stating ghee has nutritional and culinary benefits and should not be shunned as part of a healthy diet.

Brar's perspective is part of a reevaluation of nutrition in general. Rather than categorising foods as "good" or "bad" nutritionists are now advocating for a more balanced view one that takes into account quality and moderation.

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