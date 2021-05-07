Are you a wine lover? The wine consists of antioxidants called polyphenols which are good for your health. Also, wine is a drink the world enjoys. But is it good for you to consume wine every day? Is it good for your health or has some serious effects on your body? Diet Expert, Shivani Sikri, answers the simplest yet crucial questions that you want to know. Also Read - Find out how wine and cheese could be beneficial for your health

WINE IS A FOOD IN ITS OWN RIGHT

TRUE: Wine mainly contains water and alcohol (about 10 g for a 12°wine), sometimes carbohydrates (depending on the type of wine), minerals (potassium, calcium, magnesium, sodium, phosphorus), trace elements (copper, zinc, manganese), some vitamins (especially B), polyphenols, mineral acids, and about 800 different substances.! Also Read - Bitter foods you need to add in your diet

Classified in the “drink” category, wine actually behaves like food, if only because of its energy value”, A 125 ml glass of red wine provides 80 calories (as much as a banana or a large apple). Some nutritionists thus integrate a glass of wine, during a diet, in place of fruit. Also Read - Merry Christmas: 12 healthy food swaps to stay fit through the festive season

RED WINE OR WHITE WINE, IT’S THE SAME WHEN IT COMES TO HEALTH

FALSE: During the vinification of red wine, the grape skin (black) and the seeds macerate or soften with the juice, which allows the colour and tannins to be extracted. White wine is obtained by fermenting the juice separately from the skin and the seeds. This is the reason why red wine contains tannins (and therefore polyphenols) and not white wine. However, it is these famous antioxidants that contribute to the prevention of cardiovascular diseases. Morality: red wine, in small quantities, has health benefits that white or rosé do not have.

WHITE WINE GIVES A HEADACHE

TRUE AND FALSE: Headaches but also urinary tract infections or tendonitis: white wine does not work for everyone. This is due to the sulfites present in all wines but in greater quantities in white, champagne, and rosé. “These preservatives can be responsible for allergies or intolerances in some people, causing headaches and discomfort,” says the expert. Same fight for urinary tract infections. By suddenly modifying the urinary pH, white wine tends to promote the multiplication of colibacilli, and therefore cystitis.

DRINK WHILE EATING IS BETTER

TRUE: Everything is more digestible at the table. Taking your time, mixing food and wine guarantees better digestibility in general and less alcohol consumption in particular. “This is all the difference between binge drinking and the traditional, cultural consumption of wine”.

THE MAXIMUM DOSE IS 2 GLASSES PER DAY

TRUE: According to WHO experts, to remain in a so-called “low risk” consumption, women should not drink more than 2 glasses of 100 ml of wine per day. And men, a maximum of 3. The more this limit is exceeded, the greater the risk. Because even without dependence, alcohol has an influence on the appearance of many diseases: cancer, cardiovascular and digestive diseases, diseases of the nervous system, and mental disorders. The WHO also recommends not to exceed 4 drinks on a single occasion. And to go one day a week without consuming a drop of alcohol: a good test to see if you are addicted or not. And in any case, if you’re not used to drinking wine, you don’t force yourself!

WINE MAKES YOU FAT

FALSE, IF WE STAY MODERATE: “Wine provides 7 calories per gram of alcohol. As long as you limit yourself to one standard glass (125 ml) per day, it is burned by the body, ”explains the expert. But be careful, the number of calories varies according to the sugar content of the wine. A dry wine will be less sweet and less caloric. For example, a 125 ml glass of red wine varies between 80 and 105 calories, but a sweet white, high in sugar, can go up to 223 calories.

How Many Glasses Can We Allow Ourselves Without Gaining Weight?

“You just have to take your weight and multiply it by two,” explains the nutritionist. You will get the number of grams of wine that can be food compatible with your diet during a meal without the risk of gaining weight. Excluding all other alcohol of course ”. For example, if you weigh 50 kg: 50 x 2 = 100 g = 10 ml. You can treat yourself to 1 glass of wine.