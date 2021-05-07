Are you a wine lover? The wine consists of antioxidants called polyphenols which are good for your health. Also wine is a drink the world enjoys. But is it good for you to consume wine every day? Is it good for your health or has some serious effects on your body? Diet Expert Shivani Sikri answers the simplest yet crucial questions that you want to know. WINE IS A FOOD IN ITS OWN RIGHT TRUE: Wine mainly contains water and alcohol (about 10 g for a 12°wine) sometimes carbohydrates (depending on the type of wine) minerals (potassium calcium magnesium sodium