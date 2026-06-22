Is dipping French fries in ice cream a nutritional red flag?

Dipping French fries in ice cream is a popular sweet-salty treat but nutrition experts explain what this combo means for calories, fat, sugar and health.

Medically Verified By: Ms Sonal Chandalia

French fries and Ice cream.

One of the internet's most popular food combos is dipping hot and salty French fries in cold and creamy icecream. From social media influencers to celebrities many people boast about this unique combination saying the sweet and salty blend is too irresistible. But while the trend might satisfy taste buds healtcare professions say the mix might not be the best for your body when consumed regularly.

A typical viral snack is made of potato fries and soft-serve vanilla ice cream or milkshakes. Eating them as treats either separately or together is okay but when they are consumed together they create a meal high in calories, saturated fat, refined carbohydrates and added sugars.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) a medium portion of French fries coupled with a portion of vanilla ice cream can add up to a considerable amount of calories, sodium and sugar all in one meal. Warning about this food combo healthcare professionals say that eating too much of these foods has been associated with weight gain and metabolic health issues.

am I the only one who uses ice cream as my dipping sauce for fries? pic.twitter.com/2O3UGpbMzX shelly. (@ShellCasings) March 5, 2015

What makes the combination so popular?

It's the contrast that makes the appeal. The saltiness and crunch of the fries paired with the sweetness of the milk chocolate and creaminess of the white chocolate are all very rewarding on a sensory level. This combination activates more than one taste receptor making a tastier snack but the combination that makes the pairing enjoyable can also make one overeat.

MS Sonal Chandalia, Consultant Nutritionist, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre says, "While it's okay to indulge in the occasional treat it is important to keep it in check especially for healthy individuals. French fries and ice cream can be a combination rich in carbohydrates, unhealthy fats and sodium so it's okay to have it now and again but it might lead to an excess of calories and a lack of dietary balance."

Does it have an impact on digestion?

According to healthcare professionals some people experience a bloated or slow sensation after consuming the combination. It also takes longer to digest high-fat foods which is why drinking them with sugary sweets can cause digestion to be temporarily uncomfortable for sensitive persons. Chandalia explains, "The body can eat various foods at the same time but if a person has digestive problems or insulin resistance the eating large quantities of fried and sugary items may make them feel heavy, bloated and uncomfortable."

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The nutritionist told TheHealthsite.Com people don't have to cut back on their favourite comfort foods rather they have options to make better decisions. Here are a few healthier swaps:

Opting for baked or air-fried potato wedges instead of deep fried fries

Select smaller portions of ice cream

A combination of frozen yoghurt with baked sweet potato fries

Only consuming treats on an occasional basis instead of daily

The most popular French fries and ice cream menu is not a recipe for disaster if consumed from time to time. But eating them regularly can lead to higher calorie, sugar and saturated fat consumption which can impact long-term health objectives. So Chandalia says, "Don't rely on any single food for good health but it's about the dietary pattern as a whole. Enjoy treats in moderation and choose foods that are high in nutrients for daily meals."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for personalized dietary guidance.