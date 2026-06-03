Is combining pizza and chole bhature a healthy food trend?

A viral chole bhature pizza fusion is dividing food lovers online. An expert weighs in on whether this indulgent mashup could affect your overall health.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : June 3, 2026 1:05 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dt. Deepali Sharma

Chole Bhature Pizza. (Image: AI Generated)

Chole Bhature and pizza are both popular foods on their own but what about when they are in the same meal? A viral video of a Chole Bhature Pizza has made news everywhere and it has got some mixed reactions from foodies and health experts. While some applauded the creativity in the strange mixing of the two calorie-rich items others wondered if it could be a recipe for health problems.

What is Chole Bhature Pizza?

Chole Bhature Pizza is a bizarre food combination where a pizza base is topped with chole, cheese, onions and spices making up this food fusion. The video has been widely spread on X (previously Twitter) with the caption, "Say hola to Chloe bhature pizza. Expect Italians to ban all Indians for this."

Internet users have had no qualms about commenting with some dubbing it "innovation" while others calling it "too much on one plate". While occasional indulgence may not be a big deal experts say that fusion foods can be loaded with calories, fat and sodium in one meal which can have a negative effect on your health in the long run.

Why Chole Bhature Pizza may be nutritional overload?

Talking to TheHealthsite.Com, Dt. Deepali Sharma, Clinical Nutritionist at the CK Birla Hospital Delhi says that pizza and chole bhature are both energy-dense foods. When paired together they can form a meal with a high refined carbohydrate, saturated fat and sodium content.

The doctor explained, "Traditional bhature is made from refined flour and deep-fried, while pizza crust is also typically prepared using refined flour. Adding cheese and other toppings increases the fat content so when it is consumed regularly such meals may contribute to weight gain and poor metabolic health." The expert also warn that a slice of Chole Bhature Pizza can have a lot more calories than what an average adult requires in one meal.

Say hola to Chloe bhature pizza Expect Italians to ban all Indians for this pic.twitter.com/DU1ers7Oof Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) May 31, 2026

Potential risks of regular consumption

Dt. Sharma says that many of the fusion foods are created for taste and not nutrition. She added, "Fried foods, cheese and refined carbs can be especially problematic for diabetics, heart disease and digestive issues." The nutrition expert further highlights what happens when you regularly eat foods that are high in calories:

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Weight gain and obesity

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Healthier ways to recreate the viral food

Don't want to miss out on the viral trend? Here's a healthier version of how you can make Chole Bhature Pizza in your home:

Make your pizza using a whole wheat base instead of refined flour

Substitute deep-fried bhatures for baked bhatures

Add more vegetables as toppings

Use limited cheese

Control portion sizes

As Chole Bhature Pizza continues to generate discussions on social media healthcare professionals remind people to have a balanced diet for long-term health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Dietary needs vary so always consult a qualified healthcare professional for personalized guidance.