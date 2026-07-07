Is combining apple cider vinegar and honey a healthy morning habit? Here’s what expert says

Can apple cider vinegar and honey boost your health? An expert explains the potential benefits, risks and whether this popular morning drink is worth trying daily.

Medically Verified By: Dt. Deepali Sharma

Apple cider vinegar and honey.

There are many ways to start the day, such as brisk walking, eating a nutritious breakfast or drinking herbal tea. But one thing people can't stop talking about is mixing apple cider vinegar (ACV) with honey. However before it becomes a habit it is important to take a closer look at the possible benefits and risks.

Apple cider vinegar contains acetic acid which is one of the compounds that have been researched for its effects on blood sugar control and appetite. Honey on the other hand is high in sugars, antioxidants and bioactive compounds. Traditionally the mixture of honey and vinegar is the most effective remedy and has been used for as long as a century.

Apple cider vinegar and honey

A study published in the International Journal of Preventive Medicine examining a honey and vinegar mixture found that the mixture helped reduce participants' overall cholesterol levels. But the researchers who examined the effects of honey vinegar syrup in healthy adults for 4 weeks did not find any difference in levels of fasting blood sugar, triglycerides or LDL (bad) cholesterol. In addition the combination also led to a drop in HDL (good) cholesterol which is typically a bad sign.

Expert opinion on ACV and honey

Dt. Deepali Sharma, Clinical Nutritionist at the CK Birla Hospital Delhi says there should be no blind faith in apple cider vinegar and honey as a miraculous healthy drink.

Commenting on the trend, she stated, "There is currently little to no scientific evidence that the two ingredient when consumed together in the morning will cause any appreciable weight loss or have a dramatic effect on metabolism."

She continued, "But there may be some metabolic benefits to the drink when coupled with a healthy lifestyle. Honey contains antioxidants and may be a better sweetener choice for some than refined sugar."

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Despite the findings, the nutritionist suggests a balanced diet, regular exercise, enough rest and stress management are the key factors of sustainable weight management and not just one drink.

Should you be aware of any risks?

The use of apple cider vinegar in moderate amounts is usually safe, but drinking it raw may cause throat irritation, damage tooth enamel and digestive discomfort in certain individuals.

People who are using medications for diabetes or high blood pressure should also check with their doctor before regularly using ACV, since it can interact with some blood pressure and diabetes medicines, which can impact blood sugar levels.

Preliminary studies indicate that apple cider vinegar and honey might offer a few health benefits. But there is no evidence to suggest that it is a magic fat burner, weight loss supplement or speedy metabolism booster. Fitness experts recommend gentle exercise and healthy eating as they are the main keys to wellbeing and using it as a replacement is not advised.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before making significant changes to your diet or health routine.