Is Chocolate Good For Health? 7 Health Benefits and Side Effects of Chocolate

What effect does eating chocolate have on our health? Read to know the health benefits and side effects of chocolate.

Dear chocolate lovers, we wish you a very happy chocolate day! Now, what brings a smile to your face, especially on those days when you are feeling demotivated or stressed? A piece of chocolate? Well, chocolate is a popular food product that millions enjoy every day, thanks to its unique, rich, and sweet taste. But, wait! do not eat a lot of it. Want to know why? It can cause some serious side effects.

7 Health Benefits of Chocolate

Cocoa, the key ingredient that is present in chocolate, contains biologically active phenolic compounds. Chocolates are also rich in antioxidants which have several health benefits. The higher the cocoa content, as in dark chocolate, the more benefits there are. Dark chocolate may also contain less fat and sugar, but it is important to check the label. Take a look at some of the health benefits of chocolates.

It can help in lowering the blood cholesterol levels

Chocolates are good for people who are suffering from high cholesterol levels. According to the studies, chocolate bars containing plant sterols (PS) and cocoa flavanols (CF) have any effect on cholesterol levels.

Helps in preventing cognitive decline

Chocolates are also good for your brain health. Over the years, scientists have stated that drinking two cups of hot chocolate a day could help keep the brain healthy and reduce memory decline in older people.

Works great in reducing the risk of cardiovascular problems

In a study published in BMJ, experts have stated that consuming chocolate could help lower the risk of developing heart disease by one-third.

Reduce The Risk of Stroke

Studies have shown that people who consumed at least one serving of chocolate were 22 per cent less likely to experience a stroke than those who did not.

Some of the other health benefits of chocolates include - providing energy, and being good for foetal development and growth.

7 Side Effects of Chocolate

As discussed above, there are many side effects of chocolates, some manageable and others can be dangerous ones too! take a close look at the side effects of chocolate:

Nervousness Increased urination Insomnia or sleeplessness Uneven heartbeat Trigger migraine headaches Nausea Stomach discomfort (constipation, bloating and gas)