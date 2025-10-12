Is Barley Water With Lemon Juice A Good Combination For Weight Loss?

To maintain a healthy weight, your diet matters. Similar to green tea, a natural drink, barley water diluted in lemon juice, went viral in previous years for its positive effect on weight loss has resurfaced again. But the question remains as to how effective this natural drink can be for losing weight.

Obesity is a concerning public health crisis which millions of people are struggling to deal with. A 2022 study shows that 1 in 8 people across the globe suffers from obesity, a chronic complex disease.

Risks Of Obesity

The World Health Organization (WHO) reveals that over the years, adult obesity has more than doubled since 1990, and adolescent obesity has quadrupled. Awareness about obesity is crucial as health risks associated with excessive weight may result in serious health complications.

"In 2021, higher-than-optimal BMI caused an estimated 3.7 million deaths from noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancers, neurological disorders, chronic respiratory diseases, and digestive disorders," WHO states.

Benefits Of Barley Water

To maintain a healthy weight, your diet matters. Similar to green tea, a natural drink, barley water diluted in lemon juice, went viral in previous years for its positive effect on weight loss has resurfaced again. But the question remains as to how effective this natural drink can be for losing weight.

Previous studies have shown that barley can aid in reducing excessive weight because of its rich source of natural vitamins and minerals. It stated that barley is loaded with fibre; therefore, drinking barley water can keep your digestion and metabolism balanced, which is crucial while trying to lose excessive weight.

Benefits Of Lemon Juice

Whereas lemons are rich in citric acid, vitamin C, and polyphenols, which are known to have several positive effects on health. The National Institute of Health (NIH) claims in one of its studies that it can have a lip-lowering effect, alleviate fatigue, and curb craving, resulting in weight loss.

You may like to read

Combination Drink: Barley And Lemon Juice

However, despite its many standalone benefits, does barley water with lemon juice together really work? Barley water is typically flavoured with lemon juice, and together they can work wonders for weight loss.

This natural drink has been shown to help in weight loss as it slows down your digestion, which can make you feel full for a longer period, reducing cravings. Although barley water may contain high calories, it consists of very little fat, which can keep you hydrated.

Other Benefits Of Barley Water

As discussed, barley water has many other benefits apart from weight loss. Experts suggest that drinking barley water can also benefit people with Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) as they are diuretic, which can increase urine production that can flush out toxins and bacteria that cause the infection.

Researchers also claim that regularly drinking barley water on an empty stomach every day may reduce your risk of cancer, manage blood sugar, improve digestion, and reduce blood sugar spikes.

According to MedicalNewsToday, drinking barley water can also help balance gut bacteria which keep a person healthy. It states, "While these bacteria are not usually a threat, they are the most common species found in anaerobic infections, which occur after an injury or trauma. These infections can affect the abdomen, genitals, heart, bones, joints, and the central nervous system."

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.