Iron deficiency syndrome: 5 best vegetarian foods rich in iron to prevent anemia naturally

Have you been diagnosed with iron deficiency? Here are the top 5 foods you must consume daily to increase your haemoglobin levels and keep anemia problems at bay.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 14, 2026 11:42 AM IST

Foods rich in iron. (Image generated using AI)

Iron is a vital form of source for the production of Hemoglobin and is very important to incorporate in your diet. Individuals low on Iron deficiency can have low energy, breathlessness, headaches, irritability, dizziness and Anemia. One should consume around 8 to 18 milligrams of Iron daily and that depends on their age and gender.

It depends on the children and adolescents, on how much iron they need to consume, and it differs from person to person. Many of you might be aware of meats that are rich in iron, but many vegetarian foods also contain iron.

Vegetarian Foods That Are Loaded With Iron

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), anemia is a condition in which the number of red blood cells or the haemoglobin concentration within them is lower than normal. Haemoglobin is needed to carry oxygen and if you have too few or abnormal red blood cells, or not enough haemoglobin, there will be a decreased capacity of the blood to carry oxygen to the body's tissues. This results in symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, dizziness and shortness of breath, among others.

If you want to stay safe from anemia, make sure to include these foods into your daily diet routine:

Legumes

Legumes such as black-eyed peas, navy beans, tempeh, lentils, chickpeas, beans, and peas are excellent sources of iron. Cooked black-eyed peas provide about 13.3 mg of iron per cup, while one cup of tempeh contains around 4.5 mg. Red kidney beans offer approximately 5.2 mg per cooked cup, and lentils provide about 6.6 mg of iron per cup.

Nuts and Seeds

Nuts and seeds are also good sources of iron. Macadamia nuts contain around 3.5 mg of iron per cup, while one cup of almonds provides about 5.3 mg, and cashews offer approximately 7.8 mg. The body absorbs this form of iron more efficiently when combined with vitamin C-rich foods, which can further enhance iron absorption.

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Fruits With Iron

Mulberries, prune juice, and black olives are some fruits that contain notable amounts of iron. Many people often overlook fruits as a source of iron, but they can contribute meaningfully to daily intake. Mulberries provide about 2.6 mg of iron per cup, prune juice contains around 2.9 mg per cup, while raw black olives offer approximately 8.5 mg per cup.

Whole Grain Foods

Some whole grain foods like quinoa, oats and amarnath are iron rich foods. Whole grains have a higher proportion of Iron content than refined grains.

Dark Chocolate

Yes, we all love chocolates, but you can try dark chocolates for its iron rich content instead of sugary chocolates, Dark chocolates have 3.4 grams of Iron in it .

To conclude, iron (Fe) is one of the most essential minerals that your body needs in oirder ti produce hemoglobin - the key element that helps carry oxygen throughout the body. According to the experts, an acute iron deficiency can lead to fatigue, weakness, dizziness, and anemia, making it important to maintain adequate daily intake through a balanced diet.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Iron requirements may vary based on age, gender, health condition, and individual needs. Please consult a qualified healthcare professional or nutritionist before making any major dietary changes or starting supplements.