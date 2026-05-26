Iodine deficiency is slowly spiking again due to changing diets and low-salt trends: Key health risks explained

Iodine deficiency is re-emerging due to low-salt diets and changing food habits increasing risks of thyroid disorders, fatigue, developmental issues and impaired metabolism globally.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 26, 2026 8:58 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Ms Sonal Chandalia

Iodine deficiency. (Image: AI Generated)

Iodine deficiency was once thought to be a public health problem largely under control but this medical condition is making a comeback due to food and diet patterns including an upward trend toward low salt diets. The World Health Organization (WHO) has cautioned that a reduction in iodised salt intake may lead to an increased risk of thyroid disorders and other health issues if not planned properly. This may occur because iodine is a mineral that is necessary for the thyroid gland to make hormones needed for growth, development, brain function and metabolism. The human body does not produce iodine so it must be consumed from various foods like iodised salt, seafood, dairy products and eggs.

Why is there a resurgence of iodine deficiency disorders?

According to MS Sonal Chandalia, Consultant Nutritionist, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre over the past few years many have begun to cut back on salt as a heart healthy diet or as part of the 'clean eating' movement which led to the rise of Iodine Deficiency Disorders or IDD

The expert suggests that though low sodium is a priority many people are cutting one of the main sources of iodine in their diet without realizing it. She explained, "The increased use of gourmet salts such as Himalayan pink salt, sea salt and rock salt is also playing a role in this issue as many of these are not sufficiently iodised. Further vegan diets and a decreased consumption of dairy may also help to reduce iodine consumption particularly among younger adults." Healthcare professionals warn to remain cautious because iodine deficiency could develop without causing symptoms in the short term further taking a toll on thyroid activity and health gradually.

Health risks linked to iodine deficiency

According to experts one of the classic medical conditions linked to iodine deficiency is hypothyroidism in which the thyroid gland does not produce enough hormones. Some common symptoms associated with hypothyroidism include fatigue, weight gain, dry skin, hair loss, constipation, depression and sensitivity to cold.

MS Chandalia further adds that individuals with severe iodine deficiency may experience an enlarged thyroid gland in an effort to meet the body's iodine requirements causing swelling in the neck or goitre. What is concerning about this medical condition is that children and pregnant women are among the risk populations. An expert warns that childhood developmental problems, learning disabilities and reduced IQ are all associated with a deficiency of iodine in the mother while she was pregnant interfering with the brain development of the fetus.

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Tips to maintain healthy iodine levels

Experts suggest that the answer to the question of how to maintain healthy iodine levels is not to eat too much salt but to ensure that the salt being used is iodised and consumed in moderation. Eating a balanced diet consisting of iodine-rich foods such as fish, prawns, dairy products, yoghurt, eggs and seaweed can assist with maintaining healthy thyroid function. However it is important to watch out for extreme iodine supplements as too much salt can negatively impact the thyroid gland.

Experts further warn that the initial symptoms of iodine deficiency are sometimes overlooked as they mimic stress, insomnia or fatigue. If you experience any of these symptoms such as unexplained weight gain, brain fog, fatigue and hair thinning then you shouldn't dismiss them particularly when there are other indicators of a change in appetite or mood. People with these types of restrictions, thyroid disorders, pregnant women, and families with thyroid diseases are advised to have regular checks of the thyroid.

MS Chandalia concludes by stating that emphasizing nutritional awareness in the face of an ever changing trend of low-salt diet is non-negotiable. She said, "While the reduction of salt could help heart health a complete elimination of iodized salt without appropriate replacement could potentially lead to a hidden health risk for iodine deficiency and long term thyroid issues."

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and should not replace professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Consult a qualified healthcare provider for concerns.