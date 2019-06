Inulin: Does the name ring a bell? Probably not. But we are well aware of the nutrient category it falls in: Fibre. Yes, inulin is a soluble dietary fibre that plants produce and use as their energy source. Nutritionists recommend dietary fibre for the plethora of health benefits it offers. Science has linked inulin fibre with weight loss, stronger immunity, good gut health, colon cancer prevention, so on and so forth. That is why it is used as a supplement, or as an ingredient in foods and beverages like cereals, energy and protein bars, fibre-loaded cookies, and even bottled water too. You can also find it in powdered form and use it in your dishes and home-made beverages.

The natural sources of inulin include onion, wheat, bananas, garlic, leeks, artichokes, ground chicory root and other herbs. Inulin used for supplements, foods and beverages, is generally acquired from chicory roots. This fibre is odourless and tasteless. That’s why it is easy to add it to your foods.

THE AMOUNT OF INULIN YOU NEED

Archaeological surveys suggest that our predecessors used to have about 135 grams of inulin every day. This is because they had to be on a plant-based diet including fruits, veggies and herbs. However, you and I, in the 21st century don’t get as much. According to nutritionists, we don’t need that much inulin. Though there is no fixed dietary guideline or recommendation about this fibre, nutrition experts suggest 20-35 grams per day from foods instead of supplements.

However, if you are aiming to address any specific health issue with inulin fibre, then there could be specific dietary recommendations for it. According to general wisdom in the field of nutrition and several researches suggest the following:

For tackling diabetes, you need 10 grams of inulin every day for 2 months

In order to ease constipation, the intake should be 15-40 grams per day for up to 1 month

To bring down high triglycerides, the recommended dosage should be about 14 grams daily

If you want to fuel your weight-loss goals have 10-30 grams daily for one and a half months to 2 months

HEALTH BOOSTING PROPERTIES OF INULIN

Inulin is powerhouse of nutrients. It is a health-friendly dietary component that comes to your rescue in more ways than one. However, if you have tendency of loose stools or you are allergic to ragweed or daisies, you need to be a little cautious about inulin. Chicory root, where it is derived from, belongs to the same plant family as daisies and ragweed. But the benefits of inulin outnumber the risks, which are quite rare. Here is why you should include this fibre in your meals.

Promotes the growth of good bacteria in the gut

A 2005 report published in the British Journal of Nutrition found that inulin can boost your gut health. It does so by promoting your gut-friendly bacteria such as Bifidobacteria. As the numbers of these bacteria increase, the population of the bad guys (there are quite a few in your digestive tract!) shrinks. The bad bacteria are responsible for inflammation and inefficient nutrient absorption by your gut. The good bacteria have far-reaching health benefits: Preventing infection, strengthening your immune system, protecting your heart, helping you control diabetes and obesity. They also reduce your risk of colon cancer.

Helps you ease constipation

While promoting gut health by increasing the count of healthy bacteria, inulin regularises your bowel movement too. International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition published a report that involved elderly participants with constipation. Their condition and quality of life improved after taking 15g of inulin supplementation over 28 days.

The success of this fibre in easing constipation lies in its solubility, which is higher than others in its ilk. Being soluble, it absorbs more water and ensures easy passage of stool. The chemical composition of inulin helps in the formation of a creamy gel when this fibre gets mixed with a liquid. This soft gel lubricates the digestive tract and reduces the chance of constipation. Moreover, the healthy bacteria that inulin promotes also improve your bowel movements.

Strengthens your bones and teeth

A growing body of research suggests that inulin increases your body’s calcium absorption capacity. Calcium is required for strong bones and healthy teeth.

In a 2005 study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, scientists found that inulin from chicory roots enhanced calcium absorption in girls and older women. Increase in the number of healthy intestinal bacteria, fuelled by this fibre may be responsible for this process.

Fuels your weight-loss goals

Inulin works as a hunger suppressant keeping your appetite in check. This is one of the most successful weight-loss mechanisms. This dietary fibre keeps you full for long with the least number of calories. This is how it works. Inulin pairs with water in your digestive tract and expands, forming a gel-like substance. It takes up a lot of space in your gut, slows down the digestive process and keeps hunger pangs at bay. Additionally, inulin facilitates the secretion of hormones that tame your appetite. American Journal of Clinical Nutrition published a survey that studies overweight and obese kids. It found that daily supplementation with 8g of inulin reduced their appetite.

Controls your blood sugar levels

Several studies state that inulin is effective in bringing down fasting sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes. An animal study, on the other hand, found that this fibre improves your immune response and protects you against type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disorder. Inulin promotes slow digestion, allowing slow release of sugar in the blood from your foods. This is what helps it in controlling blood glucose levels. Prediabetics can also benefit from inulin, suggests a 2015 study published in Annals of Nutrition and Metabolism.

Revs up your heart health

Science backs the fact that soluble fibre helps in lowering bad cholesterol and prevents plaque build-up. Moreover, it helps in the regulation of your blood pressure levels. That’s why inulin is effective in protecting your heart.