International Youth Day: Youth Emerge As Champions Of Vegan Way Of Life

Why More And More Young People Are Going Vegan?

This International Youth Day is celebrated with the theme "Green Skills For Youth: Towards A Sustainable World." Let's explore the reasons for youth going vegan.

Youth has always been the harbinger and catalyst for change. As the world embarks on a much-needed green transition, the UN reports that 7 out of 10 young people want to be actively engaged in it. A significant way in which young people are expressing their concern for the environment is by opting to eat vegan.

People on a vegan diet choose to exclude all products that come from animals, as a way to significantly reduce emissions, water and land use, and address climate change. The production of animal-based foods is responsible for at least 16.5 per cent of the world's greenhouse gas emissions.

The theme of this International Youth Day is "Green Skills For Youth: Towards A Sustainable World". Green skills are the knowledge, abilities, values and attitudes needed to live in, develop and support a sustainable and resource efficient society.

Veganism is an important green skill

As per a survey conducted by Veganuary, the global non-profit organisation that encourages people worldwide to try vegan, for January and beyond, 7,06,965 people have pledged to try vegan during the 2023 campaign. Out of this, an impressive 35 per cent were people between 18 and 34 years. Clearly, young people are conscious that transitioning to a vegan diet is an important green skill and are signing up in large numbers.

The global shift towards an eco-friendly and environmentally sustainable world is a collective response to address the climate crisis. Promoting green skills is an important factor to drive the successful transition towards a greener world. However, the UN also reports that 60 per cent of young people will lack the skills necessary to thrive in a green economy in 2030. Veganuary is bridging this gap by offering free resources, guidance, materials, and creating a community for people keen on moving to a plant-based diet. And the growing adoption of veganism in India is a remarkable manifestation of our youth's dedication to a sustainable society.

Reasons for youth going vegan

While different people have different reasons for choosing to eat vegan, forty per cent of the individuals participating in Veganuary's survey ate vegan because of their love for animals and to stop the inhumane treatment of animals in factory farms. 21 per cent of participants chose to try vegan for personal health and another 18 per cent did so to help the environment.

Young people today are motivated to change the world, starting with what's on their plates. Says Kritika Nath, a college student from Mumbai, "The food we eat has a massive impact on our planet and a vegan diet could be the single best way to reduce your environmental impact. The environmental cost of the meat and dairy industry is high owing to the increasing global population and growing appetite for meat across the world. Further, massive amounts of land, water, food and energy are consumed in raising animals. Besides, the by-products of animal agriculture pollute the air and water we drink."

This motivation is also being fuelled by many celebrities who support a vegan diet. Sonam Kapoor is one such icon who turned vegan in favour of animal rights and to support her healthy lifestyle. Another young actor Soundarya Sharma chooses a plant-based diet as the perfect means to looking great and feeling better from within.

Brands are recognising this growing consumer interest towards eating vegan and we are seeing new vegan products hit the supermarket shelves in India. In 2023 alone, a hundred Indian companies participated in the Veganuary campaign by launching new vegan products, special offers, vegan menus and more.

This shift in momentum is heartening to see. In India, eating vegan has transitioned from being a fad diet to a credible solution to improve our health and the environment. The youth, especially, are willing to put in the time to break our existing conditioning towards food and develop planet-friendly eating habits.

