International Year of Millets 2023: Why You Should Eat Millets

Various activities are being carried out across India for sensitization and promotion of the International Year of Millets (IYM 2023).

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared 2023 the International Year of Millets (IYM 2023) during its 75th session in March 2021. Following which, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations on December 6, 2022, organized an opening ceremony for the IYM 2023 at Rome, Italy. The Government of India, which sponsored the proposal for IYM 2023, has been at the forefront in promoting millets. Initiating the year-long celebration in the country, the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare hosted a special 'Millet Luncheon' for the Members of the Parliament at the Parliament house on December 20, 2022. PM Narendra Modi had shared his vision of making IYM 2023 a 'People's Movement' alongside positioning India as the 'Global Hub for Millets.'

The purpose behind this global initiative is to raise awareness about the nutritional and health benefits of millets, promote the sustainable production of millets, and provide new sustainable market opportunities for producers and consumers.

What are Millets?

Millets are a diverse group of small-seeded grasses, popularly grown around the world as cereal crops or grains for fodder and human food. Because their surface is rough, millets are known as coarse grains. The grains under this category include: sorghum (jowar), pearl millet (bajra), finger millet (ragi), little millet (kutki), foxtail millet (kakun), proso millet (chena), barnyard millet (sawa), and kodo millet (kodo).

Recognizing the nutritious characteristics, the Government of India (GoI) notified millets as "Nutri-Cereals" in 2018.

Nutritional and health benefits of millets

Millets contain higher mount of protein than various cereals and are even considered nutritionally superior to wheat and rice. Millets are also known to have a more balanced amino acid profile than other cereals. Moreover, they are a good source of phytochemicals, which possess anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative properties. They coarse grains are abundant with nutrients like carbohydrates, protein, dietary fibre, good-quality fat, minerals (such as calcium, potassium, magnesium, iron, manganese, zinc) and B complex vitamins.

Health benefits of eating millets are:

You may like to read

Helps improve immunity and prevent infections.

The antioxidants in millets like quercetin, curcumin, ellagic acid catechins in help detoxify the body.

Reduces the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases by lowering bad cholesterol levels.

The high-fibre content support metabolism and helps in managing diabetes and obesity.

Millets are high in fibre and low in glycemic index (GI), which aids in the regulation of blood glucose levels.

Millets contain both fibers and phytonutrients, which may help reduce the risk of developing colorectal cancer.

Research has shown that millets can help lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Millets, especially finger millet, contain high amount of potassium that is essential for the proper functioning of the kidneys, brains and muscles.

Most importantly, millets can be grown with the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. India is the largest producer of millets in the world and fifth-largest exporter.