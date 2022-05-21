International Tea Day: 5 Amazing Health Benefits Of Purple Tea

On the occasion of International Tea Day, well-known tea taster Madhav Sarda throws light on Purple Tea and its immense health benefits.

Purple tea is growing in popularity since the outbreak of the pandemic owing to its immense health benefits. Because it is relatively new, some think purple tea is obtained from a unique purple tea plant. However, just like other tea varieties, purple tea is also a variety of Camellia sinensis plant. But purple tea is a lot different than traditional teas like green tea, black tea, white tea, and oolong tea. It is a cultivar that goes by the technical name of TRFK 306/1. On the occasion of International Tea Day, well-known tea taster Madhav Sarda, who is also the Managing Director of Golden Tips Tea company, throws light on purple tea and its immense health benefits.

According to Madhav Sarda, while white, green, black, Pu-erh, oolong and purple teas primarily differ in their production, harvesting, and processing methods. While most of these teas are produced from dark green leaves, purple tea is made from a purple-leafed variety of the tea plant.

Purple tea is processed by the same method used to process green tea, and so these two tea varieties have many of the same components. For example, they contain polyphenolic compounds such as epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) and epicatechin gallate (ECG), he stated.

The expert also shared some of the health benefits of purple tea. These include:

Boosts Cognitive function

Drinking purple tea improves concentration, boosts focus and helps one maintain a positive mood. Purple tea has less caffeine as compared to other types of teas hence the crash is not as felt as it is after taking other varieties like black tea.

Animal-based studies have shown that purple tea reduces stress and increases memory retention. Based on this, purple tea remains a promising ingredient in the treatment of amnesia and dementia.

You may like to read

Reduces LDL

If LDL also known as bad cholesterol is oxidised, it changes to plaque and blocks the arteries. Purple tea lowers LDL levels and prevents cholesterol from being oxidised thus boosting heart health. Taking purple tea which also contains a higher concentration of the antioxidant polyphenols, combats free radicals, prevents blocking of arteries and hence reduces the risk of heart disease.

Apoptotic Activities

The Apoptotic activities of Anthocyanins present in purple teas may also reduce cancer risks and other fatal cell morphological changes. For instance, changes like cell shrinkage, nuclear fragmentation, DNA fragmentation, and mRNA decay.

Cardio-Vascular Health

Purple tea has also been tied to cardio-vascular health by helping to regulate systolic and diastolic blood pressure that is, blood pressure during and in-between heart beats, respectively.

Cancer Prevention

Purple tea has such compounds which can prevent the dangerous cancer cells inside the body. As we know that every human has cancer cells and will be develop according to our lifestyle, consuming purple tea will prevent it as well. DNA broken on the cells can be solved by tons of purple tea's essence such as anti-oxide and vitamins to prevent the risk of suffered from cancer.