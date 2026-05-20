International Tea Day 2026: Green tea vs black tea vs milk tea, which tea is the healthiest choice?

Know the health benefits of green tea, black tea, and milk tea on International Tea Day 2026 and find out which one suits your lifestyle best.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Updated : May 20, 2026 4:33 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr M Sheetal Kumar

Green tea vs black tea vs milk tea (Image AI Generated)

Tea is among the favourite drinks in the world. People enjoy tea daily from breakfast to dinner as a stimulant and a soothing drink. For tea aficionados across the globe, tea is not just a beverage, it is a celebration of culture and health as well that is observed on International Tea Day 2026.

However, one common question that arises is, which tea is better than the others - green tea, black tea, or milk tea? All these different types of tea offer a different taste, nutrition and health benefits. This will vary according to your fitness objective, lifestyle and the method you take your tea.

Here's a simple comparison to know which tea may be the healthiest choice for you.

Benefits of Green tea

According to Dr. M. Sheetal Kumar, Consultant Physician & Diabetologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, "Green tea is thought to be the healthy tea. It's brewed with fresh and lighter processed tea leaves, which retain antioxidants known as catechins. These antioxidants, for example, may safeguard the body against harm produced by the "free radicals."

Many individuals who are wishing to lose weight enjoy green tea as it is believed to boost metabolism and to burn fat. It's also known to be associated with a healthier heart, better brain function and reduced risk of some illnesses.

Benefits of Green tea

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Benefits of Black tea

Black tea is a tea variety that is the most popular in the world. Black tea leaves are fully oxidized, however, in green tea, the tea leaves are not fully oxidized and this is the reason it contains less of the characteristic flavour and is often lighter in colour.

Black tea is also rich in antioxidants, specifically, theaflavins and thearubigins. Some of these can assist in the health of your heart, health of your digestion, and decrease inflammation within the body.

Benefits of Milk Tea

Countries such as India and the UK have very highly popular nations where milk tea is very popular. Typically brewed with milk and sugar and black tea. It is a soothing beverage that can be enjoyed every day and has a creamy consistency and taste.

When you add milk to tea, which a lot of people do some of the things in tea called polyphenols stick to the proteins in the milk. This might make it a little harder for your body to use these but it does not make a big difference in how healthy you are in the long run.

So, which tea is the healthiest?

When talking about the health benefits, green tea is best since it contains a lot of antioxidants and is low in calories. It may be particularly beneficial for immune, heart and weight health. Black tea is second best, but can be a healthy drink for those who love strong flavours and want a slight energy boost. On the other hand, milk tea is not unhealthy in itself, but due to added sugar and creamy elements.

The doctor says that it really depends on how much tea you drink and how much sugar you add. If you get jittery from caffeine or if you have a problem with your iron levels or if you are having a baby you should not drink much tea.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical or dietary advice. Individuals with specific health conditions should consult a healthcare professional before making major dietary changes.