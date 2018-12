Tea lovers do not leave any reason to drink their favourite beverage. Early morning or evening snacks, they find excuses for drinking tea. But do you know that drinking tea has so many benefits that you cannot even imagine? Here we will tell you, some special benefits of drinking tea.

Anti Ageing – Tea contains antioxidants. Tea protects your body from the outbreaks of ageing and the effects of pollution. Thus, it can be considered as an anti-ageing product.

Less caffeine – Tea has less caffeine compared to coffee. Caffeine is commonly found in coffee, two to three times more than tea. Eight-ounce cups of coffee contains about 135 mg caffeine, while only 30 to 40 mg of caffeine is present in per cup of tea. If you drink coffee, you get indigestion, headache or sleeping problem.

Heart disease – Tea can reduce heart attack and risk of stroke. If you drink tea the arteries become smooth and free from cholesterol. Drinking less than six cups of tea causes less than one-third of the risk of heart disease.

Bones strong – Tea also protects your bones. Studies have found that the bones of tea drinkers are strong in spite of age, overweight, exercise, smoking and other risk factors.

Dental repair – Drinking tea will strengthen your teeth. Yes, if you drink tea without sugar, then it will definitely do so. Tea is actually made of fluoride and tannins which keeps the plague away. Then start drinking tea for healthy teeth and gums.

Fight with diseases – Drinking tea helps your body’s immune system to fight against infection. Common diseases like colds and colds disappear if you drink tea more often.

Protect against cancer – Tea protects against cancer because it contains polyphenol and antioxidant. Both of these effects help a lot to fight cancer.

Complete the water shortage – Tea helps to keep us hydrated. Tea is needed by our body while drinking coffee makes us dehydrated. That is why our body does not meet the water requirement.

Low calorie- Tea is calorie free. There will be no calories in tea unless you add any type of sweetener or milk in it. If you want to drink a satisfying, calorie-free drink, then tea is the safest option.

Fat reduction – Drinking tea increases your body’s metabolism. Many people complain that they do not lose weight even after exercising, but if you drink green tea then your metabolism rate will increase so that 70 to 80 calories can be burnt comfortably. Along with this, you must go for a walk every day for at least 30 minutes.