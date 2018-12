You can achieve some health benefits if you blend some additives with your tea. © Shutterstock

You must drink a lot of tea in a day if you are a tea lover, but you definitely get bored with the same thing. Due to the same bland flavour of the tea, you can become a victim of the palate boredom. However, you can improve the taste and also achieve some health benefits if you blend some additives with your tea.

The content of vitamin A and K, antioxidants, antifungal and antibacterial properties make consumption of regular tea highly beneficial to your physical and mental health. Apart from refreshment, tea can help you reduce the risk of stroke and heart attack, lose weight, strengthen the bones and help boost your immune system. We have provided a list of a few ingredients to help you get the perfect blend, have a look.

Honey and tea

Honey is basically the substitute for table sugar and it is one of the most commonly used ingredients with tea. Honey can sweeten your tea without affecting your insulin and glucose levels, it is a great source of carbohydrates.

Honey tea can reduce the flu and cold symptoms temporarily. It can help reduce the menstrual cramps as honey increases the blood flow in your body. This deadly combination cleanses skin, helps in weight loss, eases inflammation. It is a good source of B-vitamins.

How much to prepare: You can add 1 to 2 teaspoon of honey in a cup of tea. But do not add honey to boiling water because it will destroy the nutritional value.

Coconut oil and tea

Coconut oil has high nutritional value. Due to the fatty acids in coconut oil it in fat loss, improves cognitive function and helps to reduce the occurrence of seizures. Due to the naturally sterile electrolytes and pH levels you can avail the health benefits such as improved muscle function by incorporating coconut oil into your regular tea.

How to prepare: Take virgin coconut oil. Mix one teaspoon in a cup of freshly made tea. Cool it for some time and then consume it. If you find the taste is not so good then add some honey.

Ginger and tea

This is one of the most common combinations. If you add ginger to your regular tea then your body will absorb all the necessary nutrients, it relieves stomach pain, improves digestion, promotes weight loss, protects against Alzheimer’s disease and improves blood circulation. The presence of compounds such as zingerone, gaol and paradol, especially gingerol help fight chronic inflammation.

How to prepare: For one cup of ginger tea, add 2 teaspoons of grated fresh ginger into water and boil.