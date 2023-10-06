Intermittent Fasting Wearing You Out? Try These Drinks To Stay Energetic

How do you stay energetic when you are not consuming any energy giving food? Here is the answer! These calorie-free drinks are not just good for weight loss but also are loaded with nutrients.

Intermittent fasting has almost become a trend nowadays. Some of the arguments on this type of fasting are backed by science but the internet or social media should not be your only source of information. It may not be suitable for everyone. Intermittent fasting is typically followed by people who are overweight and wish to lose that extra pound. However, there are side effects to it as well. It is recommended that you always take a doctor's or a dietician advice before diving in.

Intermittent fasting does not mean that you have to stop eating or drinking everything including water. It is impossible for anyone to go on about their day without eating or drinking anything. The aim of this fast is to lower your calorie intake. You can do this by simply going for those drinks and snacks which have little to no calories.

Calorie-Free Drinks You Can Have While Intermittent Fasting

Here are few low calorie drink options which will help you stay energetic as well as stay away from temptations:

Fresh Fruit Juice

If you are looking for something filling, with low calorie and full of nutrition, one glass of fresh fruit juice is your go to drink. Fruits are an amazing option for weight loss, especially the ones with high water content like watermelon, pineapple, pomegranate, etc. it will also give you an instant energy boost.

Herbal Beverages

Herbal tea comes in many different flavours so, it is not necessary that you have to stick to drinking green tea. Instead, you can go for other types of herbal teas which are more delicious. An important point to note, green tea should not be taken on an empty stomach.

Apple cider vinegar (ACV)

ACV is known for its weight-loss properties. But, did you know that it can also keep your stomach full and control your appetite, improve digestion, provide an energy boost and keep the blood sugar levels stable.

Water

One thing that can help you the most during intermittent fasting is water. Water can sustain you for a very long time even if you are not consuming anything solid. Indian women have a lot of experience on this matter because of all the religious fasts that they keep. Keep hydrating yourself and you will be fine.

Black Coffee

Coffee contains caffeine and caffeine is responsible for helping you stay alert, focused and energetic. So, if you are feeling drowsy and tired because of lack of food, get a quick cup of black coffee without sugar. Unsweetened coffee is healthier than sweetened coffee especially if you are looking to lose weight.

