If you are trying intermittent fasting to loose weight then it is important to eat the right food when you break your fast. Read on to know more.© Shutterstock

Intermittent fasting has become a popular term now. However, it is not a fad diet that promises incredibly fast weight loss. Intermittent fasting, in fact, comes with a host of health benefits including revving up your heart functions. A new study by Intermountain Healthcare Heart Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah, has shown that skipping food and drinks for a certain period of time routinely can result in longer life for heart patients. Those who practise intermittent fasting are less likely to be diagnosed with heart failure, found the study. In 2015, Intermountain Healthcare Heart Institute asked 2,001 patients undergoing cardiac catheterization, a series of questions regarding their lifestyle. One of those questions was whether or not they indulge in intermittent fasting. Cut to 2019, those patients were contacted again, and it was found that those who practised fasting for 24 hours once a month on a regular basis had a better rate of survival.

HOW DOES FASTING HELP IN IMPROVING HEART HEALTH?

According to the researchers, fasting impacts A person’s haemoglobin levels, sodium level, growth hormones and red blood cell count. It can also help in activating ketosis (a state in which fat provides most of the fuel for the body) and the autophagy (process of improving cellular quality) state of our body, both of which reduce the risk of heart failure and coronary heart disease. Researchers have advised that pregnant and lactating women should not fast. Young children, older adults should also avoid intermittent fasting. However, people on medication for diabetes, blood pressure, or heart disease should only indulge in intermittent fasting, after talking to their physician.

OTHER HEALTH BENEFITS OF INTERMITTENT FASTING

Apart from improving heart health, intermittent fasting has been linked to other health benefits as well. Here, we list them out for you

Helps in losing weight

The most popular health benefit of intermittent fasting is weight loss. Intermittent fasting involves consuming fewer calories. It is all about following a protocol, which includes a cycle of fasting and eating. Consuming calories with respect to time helps develop a habit and reduces appetite. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), US, fasting can increase your metabolic rate by 3.6 to 14 per cent, helping you burn more calories.

Pushes back ageing

According to a study published in the Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry, ageing is a way of our body reacting towards oxidative stress. Intermittent fasting has been linked with enhancing body’s resistance towards oxidative stress. It does this by fighting off free radicals in the body, which reach with other molecules and damage them.

Prevents cancer

Cancer means uncontrolled growth of cells. Animal studies done by the NIH have shown that fasting may help prevent cancer and reduce the impact of various side effects of chemotherapy. Although human studies are needed, current results seem quite promising.

Improves brain health

According to the NIH, intermittent fasting can increase the growth of new nerve cells, which improves brain health and its functioning. It also protects the brain against damage caused by stroke while reducing the risk of dementia by fighting off brain inflammation and oxidative stress.