Intermittent fasting has been shown to have many health benefits, from helping lose weight loss to lowering risk of type 2 diabetes and improving brain function. Now, a research team at Baylor College of Medicine has demonstrated that intermittent fasting can reduce hypertension or high blood pressure by reshaping the gut microbiota using an animal model. Hypertension is a common condition that can increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, and sometimes death. Nearly half of adults in the United States have hypertension, which raises the risk of two leading causes of death in the U. S. (i.e. heart disease and stroke), the researchers pointed out.

What is Intermittent fasting?

Intermittent fasting is an eating pattern that cycles between periods of fasting with either no food or significant calorie reduction and periods of eating. There are many ways to do intermittent fasting, from fasting for 16 hours to alternate-day fasting and fasting for two days a week. For example, the 16/8 method involves fasting every day for 14–16 hours and restricting your daily eating window to 8–10 hours.

Gut dysbiosis plays role in hypertension

Emerging evidence suggest that disruption of the gut microbiota, known as gut dysbiosis, can have adverse effects on blood pressure. Dr. David J. Durgan, assistant professor of anesthesiology at Baylor College of Medicine and his colleagues began a study to better understand this hypothesis. In previous studies, the team had also shown that the composition of the gut microbiota in animal models of hypertension, such as the SHRSP (spontaneously hypertensive stroke-prone rat) model, is different from that in animals with normal blood pressure. In addition, they had found that transplanting dysbiotic gut microbiota from a hypertensive animal into a normotensive (having a healthy blood pressure) one led to the recipient developing high blood pressure. Based on these findings, they concluded that "dysbiosis is not just a consequence of hypertension, but is actually involved in causing it."

These findings led to their current study in which they aimed to find answers to two questions. Can the dysbiotic microbiota be manipulated to either prevent or relieve hypertension? How the gut microbes influence blood pressure?”

Intermittent fasting lowers blood pressure

To find if manipulating the gut microbiota can regulate blood pressure, Durgan and his team set up two groups of rats. One group had SHRSP and normal rats that were fed every other day, while the control group had SHRSP and normal rats with unrestricted food availability. After nine weeks, they observed what they had expected. The SHRSP rats in the control group had higher blood pressure than the normal control rats. Interestingly, the SHRSP rats that fasted every other day (intermittent fasting) had significantly reduced blood pressure when compared with the SHRSP rats that had not fasted.

Further, they observed that the germ-free rats that received microbiota from the fasting SHRSP rats had significantly lower blood pressure than the rats that had received microbiota from SHRSP control rats. These results showed that the alterations to the microbiota induced by fasting led to the reduction of blood pressure in the SHRSP rats that had fasted.

Lower bile acids linked to hypertension

According to Durgan, they observed several changes in the gut microbiota, but alterations in products of bile acid metabolism stood out as potential mediators of blood pressure regulation. They found that the SHRSP hypertensive animals that were fed normally had lower bile acids in circulation than normotensive animals. Also, SHRSP animals that were on intermittent fasting had more bile acids in the circulation. When the animals were supplemented with cholic acid, a primary bile acid, the blood pressure reduced significantly in the SHRSP model of hypertension.

Overall, this study provides evidence that gut dysbiosis contributes to hypertension by altering bile acid signalling as well as suggests that intermittent fasting can be beneficial in reducing hypertension by reshaping the composition of gut microbiota.

