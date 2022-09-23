Intermittent Fasting Is Not Suitable For Everyone, Know Its Pros And Cons

Are you on a fast? Do you not know how to stay energetic throughout the day when you fast? The trick is to keep drinking lots of water, take naps, keep yourself distracted from food by doing fun activities. Read on to find out more about this.

Intermittent fasting is effective but only for some people.

Intermittent fasting is probably the one type of fasting with the least rules. The approach towards this kind of fasting is about partially or entirely abstaining from consuming any food for a particular time period. In simple words, intermittent fasting means to pause eating for a specific time period. This diet is indeed effective but experts say that it is not suitable for everyone. You choose how you want to do IF by deciding which days of the week you will fast. On fasting days, you'll likely follow a severe calorie-restricted diet or you may not eat at all. You can also fast for a certain time every day.

Ultimately, these results in consuming fewer calories over the course of the week and, experts say that this calorie reduction is what sometimes leads to weight loss and then potentially additional metabolic benefits. There are many reasons why you might try fasting, or specifically IF, from weight loss to wellness. Find out how it works and whether or not it can help you.

Health Benefits Of Intermittent Fasting

Experts have pointed out that proper and extensive research on this type of fasting is very limited. The reasons for it safety and effectiveness in the long run is still unclear. They recommend people to keep this fact in mind and only do this if you absolutely require it and you doctor recommends it as good for your health. Here are some benefits of intermittent fasting:

Lower risks of heart disease

Treat type 2 diabetes

Reduce risks of stroke and Alzheimer's disease

Health Risks Of Intermittent Fasting

Improve nonalcoholic fatty liver Disease

Side Effects Of Intermittent Fasting

For some people intermittent fasting is very beneficial, especially for weight loss. But for others, it can lead to other health problems.

Doctors recommend that people who are pregnant or breastfeeding should never try this type of fasting. People with other health conditions like eating disorders

diabetic people should also not try this without a doctors recommendation. Skipping meals can lead to low blood sugar and cause fainting and dizziness.

Do not try this if you are on any kind of medication that needs to be consumed with food.

Adults older than 70 against should also not try this as it can lead to muscle loss, which is critical to preserve in older age.

Before jumping into an entirely new way of eating, be aware that there are some side effects you may experience.

Headaches

Fatigue

Low energy

Irritability

Hunger