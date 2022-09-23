Intermittent Fasting Is Not Suitable For Everyone, Know Its Pros And Cons

- Health A-Z
Intermittent fasting is probably the one type of fasting with the least rules. The approach towards this kind of fasting is about partially or entirely abstaining from consuming any food for a particular time period. In simple words, intermittent fasting means to pause eating for a specific time period. This diet is indeed effective but experts say that it is not suitable for everyone. You choose how you want to do IF by deciding which days of the week you will fast. On fasting days, you'll likely follow a severe calorie-restricted diet or you may not eat at all. You can also fast for a certain time every day.
Ultimately, these results in consuming fewer calories over the course of the week and, experts say that this calorie reduction is what sometimes leads to weight loss and then potentially additional metabolic benefits. There are many reasons why you might try fasting, or specifically IF, from weight loss to wellness. Find out how it works and whether or not it can help you.
Experts have pointed out that proper and extensive research on this type of fasting is very limited. The reasons for it safety and effectiveness in the long run is still unclear. They recommend people to keep this fact in mind and only do this if you absolutely require it and you doctor recommends it as good for your health. Here are some benefits of intermittent fasting:
For some people intermittent fasting is very beneficial, especially for weight loss. But for others, it can lead to other health problems.
Before jumping into an entirely new way of eating, be aware that there are some side effects you may experience.
