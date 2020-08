There are more than one ways of practising intermittent fasting. The basic principle is dividing a day or week into eating and fasting periods.

Intermittent fasting, an eating pattern that cycles between periods of fasting and eating, is one of the most popular health and fitness trends. While weight loss is the most common reason for people to try intermittent fasting, studies have shown that it can have various other benefits. Intermittent fasting may help reduce insulin resistance, fight inflammation, improve heart health, protect against Alzheimer's disease, prevent cancer and even help you live longer. However, it is not for everyone. For example, it may not be good for pregnant women.

Unlike a dietary plan, intermittent fasting does not specify what foods you should eat or avoid. What matters here is when you eat. Intermittent fasting can be done in different ways, all of which involve splitting the day or week into eating and fasting periods. A common method is the 16:8 intermittent fasting that involves eating only during an eight-hour window during the day and fasting for the remaining 16 hours. During the fasting periods, you are allowed to have water, coffee, and other zero-calorie beverages, but no solid foods.

Who should avoid intermittent fasting?

Intermittent fasting may not be a good diet for certain groups of people such as diabetic patients, older adults, pregnant or breastfeeding women, people who are following a rigorous training programme and those who have eating disorders. Keep reading to know why these people should avoid skipping meals.

People with an eating disorder

Are you suffering from an eating disorder such as anorexia or bulimia nervosa? Have you had any issues with food restriction before? In both these cases, intermittent fasting can do more harm than good to your body. Restricting the eating time may mess with an already restrictive mindset and further reduce your calorie intake.

People taking a rigorous training programme

Preparing for a marathon or any other grueling endurance events? If yes, then intermittent fasting may not be right for you as you need fuel your body before tackling a long morning run.

Pregnant or breastfeeding women

Pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers should focus on consuming as many nutrients as possible for the optimal health of their babies as well as themselves. So, changing your diet during this time may not be a good idea. However, it is unclear if intermittent fasting has any adverse health outcomes for pregnant or breastfeeding women.

Diabetes patients

If you have diabetes and are dependent on insulin, intermittent fasting could do more harm than good. Prolonged fasting can bring down your blood sugar levels to a dangerously low level, which could result in hypoglycaemia.

Diabetes should always consult a doctor, before going on any diet or fast. It is important to monitor your blood sugar level before you start intermittent fasting.

Those looking for quick weight loss

Intermittent fasting is not for you if you’re looking for a quick way to lose weight. While studies have shown that intermittent fasting can help burn calories and reduce belly fat, it is not a quick fix to weight loss or a fad diet. Also, if you if can’t do without breakfast, don’t try intermittent fasting.