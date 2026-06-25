Intermittent fasting explained: Benefits, risks, best methods and beginner tips for safe weight loss

Know how intermittent fasting works, its health benefits, possible risks, popular fasting methods, and beginner-friendly tips for safe and effective weight loss.

Medically Verified By: Swetha. A

Intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting is now one of the most popular health fads globally. Unlike a typical diet which is concerned primarily with what food you eat, intermittent fasting is concerned with when you feed. It is used by many people to lose weight, to have better metabolism, more energy and health.

But skipping meals isn't the ultimate remover of the blockage. It is best used in conjunction with healthy diet, exercise, proper sleep and hydration, experts say. However, before fasting, it's crucial to grasp what it entails and if it's a good fit for your body and way of life.

What is Intermittent Fasting?

Intermittent fasting (IF) is an eating plan that involves cycles of eating and fasting. Food and drink are not eaten during fasting periods. Usually water, black coffee or unsweetened tea.

Mayo Clinic reports that when intermittent fasting is concerned, it's more of a pattern than counting calories. It enables the body to utilize the stored fat when it needs energy during periods of fast. Some studies indicate it could possibly aid in managing blood sugar, cholesterol, blood pressure and body weight for a few individuals.

How Does Intermittent Fasting Work?

According to A Swetha, Deputy Chief Dietitian, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, "With eating every few hours, your body typically burns glucose taken in from meals as fuel. Insulin begins to decrease when people are fasting, and the body begins to draw on stored fat for fuel."

When a person fasts, that causes metabolic changes in the body, but these are explained by experts from Johns Hopkins Medicine. Such alterations may help to promote the burning of fat and cell repair. Other scientists also think that fasting can lower inflammation and enhance metabolic well-being.

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But, people may react differently to these results. Long-term health impact is still under investigation.

Popular Types of Intermittent Fasting

There are various methods to intermittent fasting. Newbies should select a technique they feel comfortable and capable with.

16:8 Method

This process of fasting is the most popular and easiest fasting process for the beginners. Fasting for 16 hours (20 hours when present in Saudi Arabia) and then eating over an 8-hour period. For instance, your eating time can be from 12 to 8 pm.

12:12 Method

It means not eating a period to 12 hours followed by 12 hours of eating. It is believed to be more approachable to analysts who are new to the game.

5:2 Diet

The weekly eating restriction is done in this way: people consume regular food all seven days of the week, except for two days in a sequence when they take in a significantly lower number of calories.

Alternate-Day Fasting

One day people eat and the other day they fast or hardly eat anything. This might be more difficult for learning.

Potential Benefits of Intermittent Fasting

There are several studies and medical entities that indicate intermittent fasting can have health benefits, if utilized safely.

May Support Weight Loss

Intermittent fasting is popular for many people for weight loss. The natural consequence of eating during a smaller window of time could be a decrease in calories. Fasting also allows the body to make use of accumulated fat reserves as fuel for the body.

However, a review conducted by the journal, "Nutrients" showed that intermittent fasting could be effective in lowering body weight, sugar, and cholesterol levels amongst some groups.

May Improve Blood Sugar Control

Fasting has been found to have a positive effect on insulin sensitivity and to regulate blood sugar levels. This may be helpful for individuals with an increased risk for Type 2 Diabetes. But, only people with diabetes should attempt fasting under medical supervision.

Could Support Heart Health

Other research indicates that a period of fasting can improve risk factors associated with heart disease including inflammation levels, blood pressure and cholesterol. Current studies are continuing on undecided; findings are inconclusive, notes Mayo Clinic.

May Improve Cellular Repair

The main idea behind fasting is presumed to trigger processes like autophagy, which involves eliminating damaged cells and repairing them. It is still being investigated by scientists for its longer-term implications for ageing and disease prevention.

Can Simplify Eating Habits

Intermittent fasting is more convenient for many people than the strict focus on dieting since it involves cutting down on meals and out-of-control snacking.

What Can You Eat During Intermittent Fasting?

In the eating windows, experts suggest eating well-balanced and nutritious food, rather than empty calories. From the World Health Organization (WHO), the following principles should be followed in a healthy diet:

Fruits and vegetables

Whole grains

Lean protein

Nuts and legumes

Healthy fats

Limited sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats

It is also important to consume sufficient amount of water when you're fasting.

Foods to Avoid

Intermittent fasting isn't a license to indulge in poor nutrition food choices during "eating" periods. Consuming excess junk food may reduce any possible benefits.

Try to limit:

Sugary drinks

Deep-fried foods

Processed snacks

Excess sweets

Refined carbohydrates

Tips for Beginners

It is good to start slowly when fasting.

Do not make any hasty decision to do a 16-hour fast, start with 12 hours and gradually work up to 16 hours. Rehydrate throughout the day. The use of herbal tea and black coffee (no sugar) may also be beneficial. Get protein, fibre, healthy fat in your meal to stay filled for longer. However, some would overeat during their eating windows, potentially counteracting the benefits of fasting. Please discontinue fasting and seek medical attention if you are feeling very weak, dizzy or uneasy.

Possible Side Effects of Intermittent Fasting

Not all people are able to benefit from intermittent fasting. Some people may experience side effects, especially in the beginning. Common side effects are:

Hunger

Headaches

Fatigue

Dizziness

Mood changes

Constipation

Some may also have trouble with focus on fasting times, per Mayo Clinic.

Who Should Avoid Intermittent Fasting?

There are certain groups of people that should refrain from fasting without a medical checkup. These include:

Pregnancy or breast feeding women. Patients who suffer from eating disorders People with diabetes who are taking medication. Individuals who have a problem with low blood sugar Children and teenagers People with some chronic diseases

It's crucial to consult a medical expert before getting into the intermittent fasting regimen if you have any type of medical problem.

Is Intermittent Fasting Safe?

When it's done well, intermittent fasting can safely be used by many healthy adults. Experts, however, caution that while fasts may have a great performance, they should not be extreme or unhealthy.

Fasting is typically combined with a nutritious diet, activity, stress reduction techniques and good sleep patterns, for optimal outcomes.

Intermittent fasting is also considered a diet that isn't suitable for people as a quick fix diet, warns health expert. Making sustainable lifestyle choices are still the number one reason to have long-term health.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.