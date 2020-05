Researchers saw that people on Indo-Mediterranean style foods had lower parameters of pre-heart failure and heart failure and arrhythmias as compared to the control group. @Shutterstock

The diet you follow can have a strong bearing on your health. There are some foods that can bring down your risk of many diseases whereas other can significantly increase your risk. According to a new study, the antioxidant-rich Indo-Mediterranean diet can significantly lower pre-heart failure. Researchers say that while Indo-Mediterranean diets are anti-inflammatory and considered good for a healthy heart, western-style diets rich in sugar and lack of physical activity are important behavioural risk factors of heart failure. The study was published in The Open Inflammation Journal.

Pre-heart failure is a state of myocardial dysfunction, which increases your risk of developing complete heart failure. It is similar to pre-diabetes or pre-hypertension, which are risk factors for developing diabetes mellitus and hypertension, respectively. Pre-heart failure causes changes in cardiac muscles. In the course of the study, researchers saw that people on Indo-Mediterranean style foods had lower parameters of pre-heart failure and heart failure and arrhythmias as compared to the control group.

The Indo Mediterranean diet, although similar to the Mediterranean diet, is distinguished by its focus on fruits, vegetables, nuts, and whole grains. Let us look at a few other benefits of this diet.

HEALTH BENEFITS OF INDO MEDITERRANEAN DIET

People who follow this diet enjoy good health. They also bring down their risk of many chronic ailments.

It prevents heart diseases and strokes

An Indo Mediterranean diet can help you maintain healthy cholesterol levels. It also regulates your blood pressure levels. These are risk factors of heart disease and stroke. Therefore, if there stay within normal range, your risk of stroke and heart disease automatically goes down.

It brings down your risk of developing diabetes

According to a study at the Second University of Naples, this diet may help prevent or even reverse type 2 diabetes. This may be because it advocates a lower carbohydrate intake. Even doctors, recommend this kind of diet to diabetic patients.

It is good for your digestive system

A good digestion can keep many diseases away. This diet is rich in fibre, which helps regulate bowel movement. It includes a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables, which is very good for your digestive system. It also helps you lose weight.

It can save you from dementia

Many studies say that this diet can prevent the progression of Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. This may be because of the antioxidants in the foods recommended in this diet. The antioxidants prevent cellular damage and brings down your risk of dementia.