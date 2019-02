Aloe vera juice, also known as ghritkumari saar, is beneficial for you. It is jam-packed with vitamins A, C, and E, B12, folic acid, and choline. Moreover, it is also rich in minerals like calcium, copper, magnesium, manganese, selenium, sodium, zinc, and potassium, which can help you stay hale and hearty. Aloe vera juice can help you enhance your immunity. Various studies suggested that aloe vera can help stimulate cellular and humoral (related to bodily fluids) immunity. Furthermore, according to the National Cancer Institute, aloe vera juice can act as an immune system enhancer. Here, we also list out few more reasons to go for it.

It can help you shed those excess kilos

Aloe vera juice can help you battle the bulge owing to its anti-inflammatory properties. Inflammation is connected to weight gain and metabolic issues, and in this way, aloe vera juice may play a vital role in promoting weight loss. This juice is also rich in aloin, and can help you cut those excess kilos. Tons of research suggests that aloe vera contains potent sterols that can help enhance body composition.

It can ease your digestion

Aloe vera juice can help encourage gut bacteria and regulate your bowel movements because the juice has laxative properties that help regulate your digestion process. The juice can cleanse the digestive tract and may reduce abdominal pain and flatulence as well.

It can help you flush out toxins from your body

Since it has laxative properties, it can flush out toxins from your body. Your liver is one of the important organs involved in that detox process. Thus, aloe vera juice can clear the ingested toxins away from your digestive system. Not only this, but it also contains uronic acid which help eliminates toxins within the cells. Remember to consult your expert about the quantity in which you should drink the juice.

It can help control your blood sugar levels

According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Pharmacy and Therapeutics, aloe vera may help in controlling blood sugar among people with prediabetes and type 2 diabetes. The researchers who carried out the study noted that supplementation with aloe vera juice helped improve fasting blood sugar levels. Aloe vera juice is also jam-packed with chromium, magnesium, zinc, and manganese which enhance the effectiveness of insulin.

It can help you stay hydrated

Aloe vera juice can help you replenish your body and is low in calories. Thus, you will be able to get rid of fatigue and stay energized as it is abundant in potassium.

It can be helpful for your oral health

Aloe vera can be beneficial to help eliminate the disease-causing bacteria in your mouth thanks to the anti-inflammatory properties present in it. Not only this, but it also plays a pivotal role in treating plaque-induced gingivitis (is an inflammation of your gingiva resulting from bacteria located at the gingival margin).

It can help tackle stomach ulcers

Aloe vera contains anti-inflammatory compounds and vitamin C, which can help you enhance your digestion and deal with stomach ulcers.