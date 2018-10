Beetroot can be good for your heart. © Shutterstock

The mighty beetroot has an insane amount of health benefits. They are filled with iron, manganese, copper, potassium, and magnesium, and can help in building stronger bones. Moreover, they are also jam-packed with fibres and protein and can be good for your heart. So, eat beetroot right away to stay healthy and hearty! It can be helpful for your liver: Beet is loaded with calcium, betaine, B vitamins, iron, and antioxidants and can enhance the functioning of your liver. Beet can thin the bile and can allow it to flow easily through the liver and small intestine and can improve your liver health. It can also help you to flush out the toxins. Beet is also abundant in copper and zinc and can be helpful to protect your liver form that oxidative damage.

Beet is loaded with calcium, betaine, B vitamins, iron, and antioxidants and can enhance the functioning of your liver. Beet can thin the bile and can allow it to flow easily through the liver and small intestine and can improve your liver health. It can also help you to flush out the toxins. Beet is also abundant in copper and zinc and can be helpful to protect your liver form that oxidative damage. It can help you to fight inflammation: Beet is anti-inflammatory in nature. According to a study, beetroot and its juice can help you to reduce inflammation.

Beet is anti-inflammatory in nature. According to a study, beetroot and its juice can help you to reduce inflammation. It can help you to control your blood sugar level: According to a study, sugar beets contain fibre which can reduce hyperglycemia. Another study observed that beetroot juice can suppress postprandial (during or after lunch or dinner) glycemia. So, go for it now!

According to a study, sugar beets contain fibre which can reduce hyperglycemia. Another study observed that beetroot juice can suppress postprandial (during or after lunch or dinner) glycemia. So, go for it now! It can help you to lower your blood pressure: According to a study, beetroot juice contains nitrates, which get converted into nitric oxide by the body. The blood vessels expand in the process. Hence, you will be able to bring your numbers down if you consume beetroot juice.

According to a study, beetroot juice contains nitrates, which get converted into nitric oxide by the body. The blood vessels expand in the process. Hence, you will be able to bring your numbers down if you consume beetroot juice. It can be good for your ticker: Do you know that the nitrates in beets lower the blood pressure and eliminate the risk of heart disease? If you drink beetroot juice then you will be able to keep heart diseases at bay. According to a study, beet juice can also prevent myocardial infarction (heart attack).