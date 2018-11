Onions, also known as pyaz, can be added to subzis, salads, curry, pickles or eaten raw as well. The mighty onions which have a strong taste and a pungent flavour, have an insane amount of health benefits. The superb onions are jam-packed with vitamins C and B6, folate, iron, and potassium and can help you to enhance your health. Furthermore, quercetin, which is an antioxidant present in onion can help you to reduce inflammation. Like an onion, onion juice can help you to improve your well-being. To make onion juice, you should just take few onions, cut them into small pieces and blend them. Then, make a fine paste out of it and you can use it in subzis, curry and so on. You can also consume that magnificent onion juice which is loaded with dietary fibre, many antioxidants and sulphur, in the amount suggested by the expert. Here, we unearth how it is beneficial for you.

It can help you to strengthen your immunity

Onions carries selenium, owing to which the amazing juice can help you to enhance your immunity. The selenium in it can trigger an immune response and can help you to suppress the excessive immune response. Did you know? Immune cells which are deficient in selenium are susceptible to more oxidation. Moreover, these cells face problems in producing protein and transporting calcium. You will also be able to treat respiratory disorders and asthma with the help of onion juice. The quercetin which is there in onion juice will help you to tackle allergies.

It can be beneficial for your eye health

The antimicrobial properties present in the fantastic onion juice can help in tackling eye infections like conjunctivitis and blepharitis. According to a study, the juice has an inhibitory effect on the growth of eye flora. Ta da, you will be able to keep your vision intact with the help of onion juice. Also, the super juice can help you to keep cataracts at bay.

It can help you to tackle diabetes

The curative onion juice which also has antioxidants can help you to manage your blood sugar levels. Yes, you have guessed it right! It can be good for diabetics and can increase your metabolic rate. Onion is low in calories and can fight diabetes. According to a study, onion extract consumption can be helpful in lowering plasma glucose levels. So, just opt for this juice now and improve your health.

It can help you to prevent cancer

Yes, we are not kidding here! There are many anticancer compounds found in onions along with quercetin, anthocyanins, and organosulfur which can deal with cancer. According to studies,

these compounds can help you to prevent many types of cancer. Quercetin can also help you to eliminate your risk of brain and lung cancers. Onion is jam-packed with fibre and can prevent colon cancer. They can also destroy tumour cells, and this is how they will help you in prevention and tackling it.