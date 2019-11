Dopamine is a naturally occurring chemical in the human body and a neurotransmitter that is responsible for emotions and movements. It influences your mood, memory, sleep and cognitive ability. Also known as the ‘happy hormone’, any deficiency can be detrimental for health and can cause anxiety, depression and even Parkinson’s disease. But, at the same time, too much of this hormone can lead to maniac tendencies, hallucinations and schizophrenia. Therefore, it is important that a balance is maintained.

If you have dopamine deficiency, you will experience muscle cramps, spasms, stiffness and general aches and pains. Other than this, you will have co-ordination problems, fatigue, weight problems, sleep disorders and digestive issues. Cognitive problems and a low sex drive are also indications of a dopamine deficiency. Therefore, this hormone is essential for overall health.

Your doctor may recommend omega-3 fatty acid, vitamin D and magnesium supplements if you have a deficiency. Drugs used in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease can also boost dopamine levels. Changes in diet and lifestyle and physical therapy for relief from muscle stiffness and co-ordination problems may also be recommended. You may also try to increase levels of this hormone naturally by adding a few foods to your diet.

High fat diet affects dopamine production: Study

According to a study at the University of Illinois at Chicago, prolonged exposure to a high fat diet is correlated with changes in the brain chemical dopamine within the striatum, a critical component of the brain’s reward system. Researchers measured ‘real-time’ changes in dopamine levels after rats consumed a high-fat diet for either 2 or 6 weeks. This was compared to rats consuming a standard low-fat diet. Researchers saw that high-fat diet rats had a reduced dopamine release and also reduced reuptake by “dopamine transporters” within the striatum. This study, therefore, proves that food plays a role in levels of dopamine and it can be manipulated with the right foods.

Let us take a look at a few foods that can naturally increase your dopamine levels.

Have more protein

Proteins contain amino acids like tyrosine. These amino acids have a close association with dopamine. There are enzymes in your body that has the ability to convert tyrosine to dopamine. Another amino acid called phenylalanine is also linked with increasing the level of dopamine. Turkey, beef, eggs, dairy, soy and legumes are good sources of this amino acid.

Add probiotics to your diet

Your gut has nerve cells. These cells produce and transmit signals to the brain. One of these signals is the order to produce more dopamine. In fact, according to experts, some gut bacteria also have the ability to produce dopamine on their own. Probiotics can keep your gut healthy. Hence, adding it to your diet will ensure that your dopamine levels are always stable.

Drink green tea

Green tea comes with a whole range of health benefits. It also has the ability to increase the levels of the serotonin hormone. This is another neurotransmitter that is responsible for your sense of wellbeing. It also stimulates the production of and increases the level of dopamine in the brain.

Introduce turmeric to your dishes

Turmeric is known for its diverse health benefits. It is a common ingredient in all Indian kitchens and it is used mostly for flavour and colour. Turmeric is a well known anti depressant. It can also increase serotonin and dopamine levels effectively. Add this to your daily diet and you will soon notice the difference.

Say ‘yes’ to bananas

Bananas are not only tasty but also filling and packed with many essential nutrients. In fact, 100 gms of bananas contain dopamine levels as high as 2.5-10 mg. It can improve your mood and induce a sense of happiness. Have bananas daily for a happy, stress-free day.