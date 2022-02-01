Include THIS Grain In Your Diet To Lose Weight, Manage Blood Sugar Levels

Dalia is a staple in many Indian households, and it is loaded with many healthy nutrients. Those suffering from diabetes or who want to lose weight are recommended to eat dalia.

Winter is a time when we crave something comforting, warm, and full of nutrition that will help us keep healthy during this season. And what's a better way to enjoy all those goodies than with some delectable dalia? We understand that dalia may appear to be a dull food but trust us when we say that it is one of the most nutritious and tasty meals to enjoy throughout the winter months. Dalia is a year-round dish that is usually cooked with vegetables and masalas. And did you know that it can play a significant role in managing health problems?

Dalia For Weight Loss

According to a study published in the Journal of Nutrition, middle- to older-aged persons who ate at least three servings of whole grains like dalia per day had smaller waist size, blood pressure, and blood sugar levels over time than those who ate less than a half serving per day.

Bulgur wheat also called dalia in India is a traditional Middle Eastern staple food. Studies have found that high-fibre cereal grain is satisfying and can help you cut calories from your daily diet. Dalia can also aid in the promotion of good gut bacteria and the prevention of constipation. Folate, vitamin B6, niacin, copper, manganese, magnesium, and iron are all found in the whole grain.

Dalia For Diabetes

If you have diabetes or prediabetes, your doctor will likely refer you to a nutritionist for assistance in developing a healthy eating plan. The plan aids with blood sugar (glucose) control, weight management, and the management of heart disease risk factors such as high blood pressure and high blood fat.

Your body produces an unfavourable spike in blood glucose when you consume too many calories and fat. If blood glucose levels aren't controlled, major problems might arise, such as high blood glucose levels (hyperglycemia), which can lead to long-term concerns such as nerve, kidney, and heart damage if left untreated. Making smart food choices and keeping track of your eating habits will help you maintain a healthy blood glucose level.

For this, dalia could be a good option that can help manage your blood sugar levels. Several studies over the years have shown that eating whole grains lead to lower rates of type 2 diabetes and healthier blood sugar levels and improved insulin sensitivity, which in turn helps manage conditions like diabetes.

Some Other Benefits Of Dalia

Since it is a rich source of protein and several other essential nutrients, it offers many other benefits, including:

Dalia is abundant in fibre, which aids digestion and promotes a healthy lifestyle. Dalia is a favourite snack for babies, sick people, and the elderly because of this.

One of the most common reasons for skin problems is inflammation. Foods like Dalia, which have anti-inflammatory effects, can be beneficial to skin health.

Dalia is high in fibre and can be used as a laxative. This implies it aids in the removal of toxins and waste products from the body, hence boosting digestive health.

It is an excellent muscle-building food because it is high in protein and micronutrients.

Note: Consult your doctor before making any dietary changes in your lifestyle.

