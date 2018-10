Can’t fit in your sexy little black dress due to your annoying weight? Or, are you unable to wear clothes of your choice? Finding it difficult to do your daily chores with ease due to that excess weight? Don’t worry, we tell you how you can get rid of your excess weight by adding some amazing foods to your diet. Eat them right away and get back in shape!

Your body gets energy from food. We all are aware that smart food and nutrition choices can help you to prevent diseases, maintain a healthy weight as well as improve overall health. A well-balanced diet which has the right amount of nutrients can help you lead a healthy life. For example, your body needs water, fats, proteins, carbohydrates and fibre, to function normally. So, if you want to get fit and lean then eat these nutritious foods which can help you to get rid of those excess kilos.