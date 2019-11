Here’s some good news for people who love beans and peas and if you are not one of them, it’s time that you start trying to develop a taste for them. These legumes reduce your chance of getting cardiovascular ailments, coronary heart disease and high BP, finds a recent study, featured in the journal Advances in Nutrition.

The research showed that there was a 10 per cent risk reduction of cardiac issues like coronary heart disease, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease in people whose legume intake was high in comparison to those who had lower quantities of this food type in their meals. According to this study, high content of fibre, plant protein and several other micro-nutrients make legumes heart-friendly. The other benefits include low fat percentage and zero cholesterol. Bobus: Legumes are low on the glycaemic index as well.

Beans, peas, and peanuts are the most common examples of this food group. Here, we list out X legumes, that you must have in your mealplan. They are a good substitute for red meat, which comes with similar nutrients but a lot of harmful health effects. Legumes are known to reduce your risk of diabetes as well.

Chickpeas

164g (cooked)=269 calories, 14.5g protein, 12.5g fibre

Rich in protein and fibre, chickpeas help you in your weight loss mission by boosting your metabolism. Several studies have found that they are effective in bringing down the levels of bad cholesterol in your blood. According to a research published in the Journal of the American Dietetic Association, eating 728g of chickpeas every week for 12 weeks significantly reduced blood insulin levels of the study participants. Insulin regulation is the cornerstone of diabetes management.

Lentils

198g (cooked)=230 calories, 17.9g protein, 15.6g fibre

Pretty much like chickpeas, lentils also have a lowering effect on your bad cholesterol. They also help you control your blood sugar levels. A study featured in Clinical Nutrition (Edinburg, Scotland), involving 3000 participants revealed that diabetes rates were lowest among people with the highest intake of lentils and other legumes. Additionally, lentils have been found to be beneficial for your gut health as well.

Peas

160g (cooked)= 125 calories, 8.25g protein, 8.8g fibre

Peas, like other legumes, come with a lot of health benefits and most of them can be attributed to their high protein and fibre content. A research in the Journal of the American Dietetic Association shows that having peas improves bowel movement in the elderly generation bringing down their necessity of laxatives. Several other studies have noted that the fibre of pea tames the increase of insulin and blood sugar after a meal and induces fullness in lower calories.

Soyabeans

172g (cooked)=298 calories, 28.6g protein, 10.3g fibre

Being loaded with antioxidants named isoflavones, soyabeans offer a very significant health benefit: Reduced cancer risk. Several studies have associated high consumption of this legume with decreased risk of breast, gastrointestinal and stomach cancers. The anti-cancer property of soyabean can be attributed to the fact that its antioxidants mimic the activity of oestrogen in the body.

Peanuts

73g=427 calories, 17.3g protein, 5.9g fibre

This legume is rich in monounsaturated fats. That’s why they are beneficial for your heart. They also bring down your chances of stroke and cancer. Peanuts are also endowed in vitamin B.