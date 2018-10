Excessive adipose tissue or fat is responsible for several unfavorable metabolic and physiological changes like the insulin resistance syndrome, making our body resistant to insulin. This increases possibility of developing Type 2 Diabetes and Congenital Heart Disease (CHD), says a study conducted by National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI). Besides making your body insulin resistant, belly fat also affects the organs that regulate blood sugar. Extra adipose tissue in the mid-section of the body wraps or covers these organs playing an active role in monitoring blood sugar. Thereby, your body loses the ability to metabolically lower sugar level in blood thereby triggering Type 2 Diabetes. Now that we know why and how belly fat is a bane and contributes to type 2 Diabetes, let us find out the ways to get rid of the tires in your belly. If you think not having food is the right way to tackle your belly fat, you are mistaken. Nutritionists and doctors suggest that you need to eat the right kind of food to curtail belly fat and abdominal obesity apart from having regular exercise. Here’s a list of four foods that you should try in your diet to bid goodbye to your belly tires.

Cheese: Rich in calcium, protein, phosphorous and fat, cheese helps you to remain full for longer hours and provides essential nutrients to your body. Thus, you need very little cheese to fill up your tummy, thereby not adding more calories from other food.

Yogurt: Yogurt’s calcium component not only makes your bone stronger but also helps you lose belly fat. It helps in preventing the production of cortisol, a stress hormone that plays an active role in building up abdominal fat.

Fish: Omega-3, the fatty acid in fish curbs fat storage by reducing cortisol levels. Also, it plays an effective role in building up muscle and more muscles means more calorie loss.

Nuts: Extremely nutritious nuts contain monounsaturated fatty acids that are known to be good fat for the body, effectively regulating cholesterol level and combating bad fat.