Include These 3 Food Sources In Your Diet To Improve Blood Circulation

Proper blood circulation in the body is indicative of good health. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the body's circulatory system (or the cardiovascular system) pumps blood from the heart to the lungs to get oxygen. The heart then sends the oxygenated blood through the arteries to the rest of the body. The veins carry oxygen-poor blood back to the heart to start the process over. This system is critical for the health of organs, muscles and tissues. There are many conditions that can affect the circulatory system, including: aneurysms (when an artery wall weakens and enlarges and there is a risk of rupture); high blood pressure (when your arteries work too hard to circulate blood throughout the body); plaque deposits (high cholesterol and diabetes can lead to fat and other substances collecting in the blood); venous disease (it tends to affect veins in the lower body).
Ayurveda and gut health coach Dr Dimple Jangda explained in a post shared on Instagram that in order to boost the circulation of blood in the body, one must focus mainly on three food groups: reds, citrus fruits, and dark chocolate and almonds.
Consume citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, tangerines, Indian gooseberry, and grapefruit, which are packed with antioxidants and flavonoids. They help decrease inflammation and reduce blood pressure and stiffness in the arteries while improving blood flow and nitric oxide production, Dr Jangda explained.
"Alternatively, you can also do a full body massage with coffee and sugar scrub mixed with water/coconut/almond/olive oil, with smooth strokes in the direction of your heart. Include inversion asanas in your yoga practice," Dr Jangda concluded.
