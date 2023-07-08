Importance Of A Balanced And Nutritious Diet Explained By Dr Sahni

A healthy and balanced diet can help prevent and manage chronic diseases, keep our weight in check, and promote good mental health.

A HEALTHY BALANCED DIET: Nutrition is well known to be essential for maintaining a healthy and balanced life. What we put into our bodies impacts our physical health and mental and emotional well-being. A balanced and nutritious diet is essential it can help prevent and manage chronic diseases, keep our weight in check, and even promote good mental health.

To Function Correctly

Our bodies require a balance of macronutrients and micronutrients. Macronutrients, such as carbohydrates, proteins, and fats, are nutrients needed in larger quantities. On the other hand, micronutrients are required in smaller amounts, including vitamins and minerals.

Meal Planning

When planning our meals, it's essential to have a well-rounded approach. Roughly one-third of our plate should consist of protein, one-third should be fibre-rich foods and vegetables, and the third should be divided between carbohydrates and fats.

Carbohydrates

Carbohydrates are essential for brain function, physical activity, and everyday tasks. Opting for whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and legumes as sources of carbohydrates provides additional benefits like fibre, vitamins, and minerals.

Protein Serving

Dr Sidharth Sahni, Director- Breast Services, Fortis Cancer Institutes, explains that for cancer patients requiring 1500 calories daily, consulting with a healthcare professional or registered dietician is essential to determine the specific protein needs and dietary plan.

Fats

Fats also provide the body with energy and aid in absorbing essential vitamins and minerals; opting for healthy fats like monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats found in avocados, nuts, seeds, olive oil, and fatty fish while limiting unhealthy fats such as saturated and trans fats.

Vitamins And Minerals

Vitamins and minerals are necessary for various bodily functions, including immune system function, energy production, and bone health. Consuming multiple fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins ensures the body receives these essential nutrients.

Conclusion

A balanced and nutritious diet goes a long way in preventing and managing chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and certain types of cancer. It also plays a significant role in cancer treatment, recovery, and prevention. Food is one aspect you can control when undergoing treatment, and making healthy choices can positively impact your well-being. Additionally, a balanced diet helps maintain a healthy weight, reduces inflammation, and improves mental health.

Summary

In addition to following a balanced and nutritious diet, it's essential to adopt healthy eating habits. This includes eating regular meals, staying hydrated, and avoiding processed and sugary foods. Listening to your body's hunger and fullness cues and practising mindful eating by focusing on the taste and texture of food can further enhance your overall eating experience.

