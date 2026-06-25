'I don't drink alcohol but consume fruit juice and energy drinks daily - Can I still develop fatty liver disease?' Doctor explains

Not just alcohol, but even drinking packaged fruit juices can lead to fatty liver disease. Read on to know more about this from an expert.

How Excess Sugar Damages the Liver Over Time

Excessive consumption of sugar-sweetened drinks, which include pre-packaged fruit juices, energy drinks, flavored dairy products, sports drinks, and even so-called healthy alternatives, is one of the most neglected contributors to this rising problem, aside from those who drink alcohol or are overweight.

Fruit juice is often seen as a healthy choice due to being made from whole fruits. However, commercially made fruit juices have high levels of sugar (both natural and added) because many fruit juices are created from concentrate. Even though fruit juices lack fiber, which helps reduce sugar absorption, large amounts of fructose can enter into the bloodstream quickly, be metabolized in the liver, and have excess amounts of fructose eventually stored as body fat. Excess fat accumulation within hepatic cells is what can lead to the development of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Why Packaged Fruit Juices May Not Be as Healthy as You Think

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Prasanna Bhat K. S, Senior Consultant Hepatology & Transplant Medicine, KIMS Hospitals, Electronic City, Bengaluru, explained that there is more reason to be concerned about energy drinks than soda, energy drinks have high sugar, caffeine and other stimulants.

"When consumed regularly in high volumes, people may consume too many calories, add fat to their bodies and cause problems with insulin use as well as add fat to the liver from outside sources, even people who are active and try to stay within the healthy parameters of sugar use may unintentionally use more sugar than is required by their bodies by drinking energy drinks," Dr Prasanna said.

How Excess Sugar Damages the Liver Over Time

Another common misconception is that all the drinks that are called natural, vitamin enriched, fruit based or low fat are automatically good for you. Many of these products contain hidden sugars by referring to them by alternate names, such as glucose syrup, fructose, maltose, sucrose, corn syrup or fruit concentrate. Using these products on a frequent basis without knowing will increase your sugar consumption substantially.

Your liver is very involved in metabolising sugars. If you are repeatedly providing your liver with high amounts of sugar, primarily in the form of fructose, it will begin to store surplus fat. Over time, this can lead to the liver becoming inflamed, being damaged and ultimately leading to the progression from liver damage to liver fibrosis or cirrhosis.

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How to Prevent Fatty Liver Disease: Best Drinks for a Healthy Liver

Individuals should give priority to water, buttermilk, coconut water, lemon water (unsweetened), and raw fruit over any type of packaged beverage to help keep their liver healthy. Maintaining proper hydration and limiting your intake of sugar-sweetened beverages by reading the nutritional labels provided on all product packaging will greatly decrease the risk for developing fatty liver disease. Whole fruits are much more preferable than fruit juice since they provide additional fiber, vitamins, minerals, and a greater level of fullness.

In most cases, when fatty liver occurs, the disease is asymptomatic during the initial stages, therefore, prevention is key to success. By reducing sugar-sweetened beverages, even minimal changes in your diet will have a significant impact on the maintenance of a healthy liver and preventing permanent liver complications.