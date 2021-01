Blood pressure refers to the pressure of blood against the arteries walls. It consists of two components: systolic and diastolic BP. While systolic BP refers to the top number that measures the pressure that the heart exerts on the arteries walls every time it beats, diastolic blood pressure is the bottom number, which refers to the blood pressure in between heartbeats. High blood pressure is a condition when both numbers are higher than normal (120/80 mmHg). A lot of this has to do with your diet. One area where people get confused when it comes to hypertension diet is eating wheat – if it is healthy or harmful for high blood pressure? Also Read - Manage Hypertension: 30-minutes stretching may help lower high blood pressure

Can People With High Blood Pressure Eat Wheat?

Wheat is one of the most consumed cereal grains around the world. It is a key ingredient in many baked foods such as bread. Despite its popularity and widespread usage, it falls under the category of 'controversial foods' when it comes to health. This is primarily because it contains gluten. But it is also a rich source of various nutrients, including antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and fibre. Does that make wheat a good option for high blood pressure?

Well, wheat contains dietary fibre, which is associated with a reduction in systolic as well as the diastolic blood pressure. In a study published in the Journal of Hypertension, researchers have found that including fibre in your diet can have a positive effect on people with high blood pressure. Only whole grain wheat is good for people with high blood pressure. So, go for whole wheat bread rather than white to keep your blood pressure levels in check.

But you should keep in mind that ‘moderation is key.’ You should keep a tab on how much you are consuming to avoid complications. Plus, wheat alone cannot benefit you. A person at risk of high blood pressure needs to eat a healthy, balanced diet and exercise regularly to manage your blood pressure.

Are There Any Other Health Benefits Of Wheat?

Although there are some side effects of eating wheat, there are some health benefits of it you should know. Whole-grain wheat contains components that act as prebiotics, which is good for your gut. It can help improve digestion, get rid of constipation, and improve stool function. It also contains fibre, antioxidants, and phytonutrients, all of which alleviates the risk of colon cancer.

Are There Any Side Effects?

Are There Any Side Effects?