Hypertension: 8 common food ingredients linked to high blood pressure

Scientists in a recent study highlight eight common food ingredients that may be linked to higher blood pressure offering fresh insights into everyday dietary risks.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 30, 2026 3:01 PM IST

Processed foods.

Food preservatives are widely used to improve the shelf life, inhibit the growth of undesirable bacteria and prevent spoilage. While these preservatives play an essential role in the food industry for food safety scientists raise concern about their potential impact on cardiovascular health. According to researchers whose work was published in the European Heart Journal common food preservatives may pose an increased risk of high blood pressure or hypertension and cardiovascular disease.

The researchers pointed out that the study is observational and cannot establish that preservatives actually cause these health issues. But they have urged more research and the reassessment of the safety of food additives by food regulatory bodies like the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

Why are preservatives added to foods?

Preservatives are frequently used to prevent spoilage and microbial contamination to extend shelf life. According to a 2019 report nearly 1 out of 3 food products in the United States include at least 1 preservative. Foods naturally contain some preservatives such as antioxidant ascorbic acid (Vitamin C) and Alpha-tocopherol (Vitamin E). These nutrients are generally known for health-promoting effects when consumed naturally in food but there is some evidence that their effects could be different when added to processed foods.

About the study

The research utilized data from the NutriNet-Sant study which is among the world's largest nutrition studies. Here are the study details which include:

112,395 participants

Over two thirds of them were female

The average age was 42.8 years

The participants were followed for an average of 7.9 years

Scientists examined dietary records, blood samples and gut microbiome data

On average all participants consumed 58 different preservatives

Researchers examined 17 preservatives consumed by at least 10 per cent of participants

Common preservatives

The most common preservatives found in the food consumed by participants are generally identified in processed meats, packaged foods, beverages and processed fruit and vegetable products. Some of the top food preservatives are:

Citric acid: Consumed by 91.3 per cent of participants

Lecithins: 86.4 per cent

Total sulphites: 83.5 per cent

Ascorbic acid: 83 per cent

Sodium nitrite: 73.3 per cent

Potassium sorbate: 65.3 per cent

Sodium erythorbate: 52.5 per cent

Sodium ascorbate: 49.7 per cent

Potassium metabisulfite: 44.2 per cent

Potassium nitrate: 32.3 per cent

To come to the conclusion researchers accounted for a number of factors which might affect heart systems including age, sex, body mass index (BMI), smoking status, physical activity levels, educational status, family history of cardiovascular disease or metabolic syndrome, salt intake, alcohol consumption, fruits and vegetables intake and consuming dairy and meat. The scientists note that even when these factors were taken into account there remained:

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A 24 per cent increase in hypertension with the total amount of preservative consumed

A 29 per cent higher incidence was found to be associated with non-antioxidant preservatives

A 22 per cent higher incidence with the use of antioxidant preservatives

Warning: Common food preservatives in packaged foods may be linked to higher blood pressure and heart risks." A large French study (112,395 adults tracked 7 8 years) found that those with the highest intake of non-antioxidant preservatives had: 29% greater risk of pic.twitter.com/HJzXtfusee Kristie Leong M.D. (@DrKristieLeong) May 28, 2026

Individual preservatives associated with hypertension

Here are several specific preservatives that were more strongly associated with high blood pressure:

Potassium sorbate: 39 per cent higher incidence Citric acid: 25 per cent increase Potassium metabisulfite: 16 per cent higher incidence Sodium nitrite: 16 per cent increase in incidence Ascorbic acid: 14 per cent higher incidence Sodium erythorbate: 14 per cent increase in incidence Sodium ascorbate: 12 per cent higher incidence Rosemary extracts: 10 per cent higher incidence

The findings showed that only one preservative condition was significantly link to adverse cardiovascular disease outcomes. A correlation between ascorbic acid and increased risk for CVD was connected with a 15 per cent rise. Interestingly these associations did not seem to be poor overall diet quality or increased intake of ultra processed food which indicated that the effects of these associations may be due to the presence of preservatives rather than poor overall diet quality.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only. Always ensure to consult a healthcare professional before making dietary changes or managing blood pressure.