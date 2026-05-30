Hypertension: 8 common food ingredients linked to high blood pressure

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Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 30, 2026 3:01 PM IST
Food preservatives are widely used to improve the shelf life, inhibit the growth of undesirable bacteria and prevent spoilage. While these preservatives play an essential role in the food industry for food safety scientists raise concern about their potential impact on cardiovascular health. According to researchers whose work was published in the European Heart Journal common food preservatives may pose an increased risk of high blood pressure or hypertension and cardiovascular disease.
The researchers pointed out that the study is observational and cannot establish that preservatives actually cause these health issues. But they have urged more research and the reassessment of the safety of food additives by food regulatory bodies like the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).
Preservatives are frequently used to prevent spoilage and microbial contamination to extend shelf life. According to a 2019 report nearly 1 out of 3 food products in the United States include at least 1 preservative. Foods naturally contain some preservatives such as antioxidant ascorbic acid (Vitamin C) and Alpha-tocopherol (Vitamin E). These nutrients are generally known for health-promoting effects when consumed naturally in food but there is some evidence that their effects could be different when added to processed foods.
The research utilized data from the NutriNet-Sant study which is among the world's largest nutrition studies. Here are the study details which include:
The most common preservatives found in the food consumed by participants are generally identified in processed meats, packaged foods, beverages and processed fruit and vegetable products. Some of the top food preservatives are:
To come to the conclusion researchers accounted for a number of factors which might affect heart systems including age, sex, body mass index (BMI), smoking status, physical activity levels, educational status, family history of cardiovascular disease or metabolic syndrome, salt intake, alcohol consumption, fruits and vegetables intake and consuming dairy and meat. The scientists note that even when these factors were taken into account there remained:
Warning: Common food preservatives in packaged foods may be linked to higher blood pressure and heart risks."
A large French study (112,395 adults tracked 7 8 years) found that those with the highest intake of non-antioxidant preservatives had: 29% greater risk of pic.twitter.com/HJzXtfusee Kristie Leong M.D. (@DrKristieLeong) May 28, 2026
Here are several specific preservatives that were more strongly associated with high blood pressure:
The findings showed that only one preservative condition was significantly link to adverse cardiovascular disease outcomes. A correlation between ascorbic acid and increased risk for CVD was connected with a 15 per cent rise. Interestingly these associations did not seem to be poor overall diet quality or increased intake of ultra processed food which indicated that the effects of these associations may be due to the presence of preservatives rather than poor overall diet quality.
Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only. Always ensure to consult a healthcare professional before making dietary changes or managing blood pressure.