Humus: A Middle-Eastern Delicacy Packed With Nutrition, Know All About Its Health Benefits And Side Effects

Hummus is a popular Middle East dish made with healthy ingredients. Here is all about the benefits of hummus and its possible side effects.

Humus, also called as houmous is a delicacy of the Middle Eastern region. This dish is made with garlic, tahini, chickpeas and lemon juice. As part of their tradition, people of Middle East also garnish it with more chickpeas, paprika, parsley and olive oil. It is a famous dish known all around the world. But do you know that it has amazing health benefits. Humus is not just a food for luxury, it is loaded with nutrients and if consumed moderately can help people avoid a lot of health problems. Here is all about the potential benefits of hummus. As you find out all about its health benefits, know that no food consumed in excessive quantities is good for health. Include this dish in your diet, but consume it in moderation. Only then you will reap its benefits.

10 GREAT HEALTH BENEFITS OF HUMUS

Here are the amazing benefits of humus that you should know about

It Is A Rich Source Of Nutrition

Humus contains high quantities of vitamins, proteins, folate, potassium, iron and thiamin. These nutrients are essential for optimal health. If you are getting bored of consuming a particular set of nutritious food everyday this is the perfect alternative for you. It is tasty and very healthy. Humus is also a very good option for vegans and vegetarians. You will not miss out on these nutrients just because you do not eat animal protein.

TRENDING NOW

It Promotes Weight Loss

Are you trying to shed some pounds? Humus is made with a butter from sesame seed which is known as tahini. Sesame see butter is loaded with monounsaturated fats which will help you reduce belly fat and promote weight loss. Monounsaturated fats are known to promote very fast weight loss and along with it, also reduces risks of heart diseases, inflammation and many more.

It Can Help Anemia Patients

When their is a severe lack of healthy red blood cells in the body, a person can suffer from a condition called anemia. It causes pale skin, extreme fatigue, dizziness, headache, week nail, inflammation and other problems. A diet rich in iron is essential to avoid anemia. The tahini and chickpeas present in humus are excellent sources of iron. It can help you if you are deficient in iron.

It Helps With Digestion

Humus is a incredible food for your gut health and digestion. It is rich is dietary fiber which will not only keep your hunger at bay for a long period, it will also improve your digestion. In each 100 grams of humus, there are 6 grams of dietary fiber. It will ensure that your bowel movement is smooth and regular and also will feed healthy bacteria in your gut which will keep gut problems away.

You may like to read

Helps Keep Blood sugar Balance

The good nutritional aspects of humus can also keep your blood sugar levels in check. It is not a cure for diabetes but it can help keep it under control.

Rich In Antioxidants

Humus is very high in antioxidants. It can help prevent chronic and acute health problems.

Great Substitute Of Junk Food

You might be very attracted to junk food but know that they have zero nutritious value. There are numerous other food options for you that are delicious and healthy. Why not opt for them. Humus is one of those options you must replace with junk food. It will save you from a lot of health problems in the present and future.

It Helps Reduce Inflammation

Sesame seeds present in humus is a very nutritious herb which helps reduce inflammation in the body. Inflammations in the body can lead to a host of diseases like gut problems, arthritis and heart problems. You body might also risk developing injuries and infections if the inflammation is chronic. Make sure you eat a diet which has anti-inflammatory properties.

Helpful For People With Allergies

People who are allergic to some really nutritious food like nuts, dairy and gluten can try having humus as a healthy alternative. These people will otherwise miss out on essential nutrient because of their allergies. Humus is free of dairy, nuts and gluten but packed with other nutrients. Thus, there is nothing to worry.

Reduces Risk Of Heart Diseases

Consuming regular quantities of humus will help you evade heart related diseases. Since it is a rich source of potassium, vitamins, folate and other nutrients, it has properties that ensure good heart health. According to a study, adults with good health were made to consume a diet containing either chickpeas or added wheat. The conclusion was drawn that adults who consumed chickpeas had a significantly lower levels of LDL cholesterol than the other. This means that they are at a lower risk of heart problems.

BEWARE OF THE SIDE EFFECTS OF HUMUS

Anything consumed in excess has some side effects you cannot ignore. Same goes with humus.

Humus contains a lot of sodium. If you consume it in excess, you will also consume too much sodium which will only have negative impacts. Too much sodium will increase you cholesterol levels, could cause stroke or cause high blood pressure.

Excess potassium in your body also can harm you. In case you are already taking medications that has potassium in it, you should not consume humus. Even if you do, take it in moderation.

Humus is rich in chickpeas since it is made with it. The oxalate content in chickpeas and increase the oxalate level in the body. When excess oxalate start getting deposited in the kidney, it can cause kidney stones. Oxalate is otherwise flushed out of the body through urine, but this wont happen if the levels increase too much.

Humus can help in weight loss, but only if it is consumed in moderation. Humus contains tahini and olive oil can also lead to weight gain if you consume it too much.

Chickpea present in humus can cause problems for some people. You might find it difficult to digest it. People with IBS and poor digestive system might experience nausea, abdominal pain, vomiting, bloating, acid reflux if they consume humus.

Humus is rich in folic acid and iron. If these nutrients are consumed in excess, you may experience bloating, nausea, bitter taste in mouth, sleep problems, constipation, dark stool, trouble concentrating and vomiting. Be cautious of these symptoms.

RECOMMENDED STORIES