Pulses are a powerhouse of nutrition but low in fat and moderate in calories. They are rich in protein and fibre as well as contain important vitamins and minerals like zinc, iron, potassium and folate. But it important to prepare pulses in a right way and combine them in right proportion with certain foods to get the maximum nutritional benefits out of them. Does it sounds complicated? Did you knwo that there are rules of eating pulses. Yes, it true. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has shred three time-tested rules to get the most nutrients from pulses. Here are the 3 rules of eating pulses, she tells people to follow to get the most nutrients from your food from pulses: Also Read - Microgreens: The new superfood that you need to include in your diet ASAP

Rule 1 Also Read - Avoid eating too many dry fruits: It can give you asthma, cramps and more

Soak and sprout before cooking. According to Rujuta, this reduces the naturally present anti-nutrients and allows for optimum enzyme action to break them down. Also Read - 5 Tips to work your way out of a food rut

Rule 2

Mix them in right proportion with grains and millets (1:3 with rice and 1:2 with millets). Eating pulses with grains and millets completes the amino acid profile, said the nutritionist.

Rule 3

Eat at least 5 types of pulses per week and in five different ways per month. Rujuta Diwekar suggests consuming pulses in multiple ways such as dal, papad, pickle, idli, dosa, laddu, halwa, etc. This ensure that we get the diet diversity needed for healthy gut bacteria.

Benefits of eating pulses

Pulses which include beans, peas, and lentils are among the most extensively used foods in the world. Experts recommend consuming half a cup of beans or peas per day to increase your intake of essential nutrients like protein, fibre, and certain vitamins and minerals. The United Nations declared 2016 the International Year of Pulses to encourage people around the world to eat more of the edible seeds.

Research has also shown that the phytochemicals, saponins, and tannins found in pulses have antioxidant and anti-carcinogenic effects, suggesting that pulses may have significant anti-cancer effects.

An article titled “Nutritional and health benefits of pulses” in PubMed, a digital archive of peer-reviewed biomedical and life sciences literature, linked consumption od pulses to improved serum lipid profiles, which in turn help improve several other cardiovascular disease risk factors, such as blood pressure, platelet activity, and inflammation. Pulses are particularly beneficial to people with diabetes because of high fibre content and low glycemic index. These nutritional qualities help in maintaining healthy blood glucose and insulin levels in diabetics, it added.

The antioxidants in pulses can lessen or prevent the effects of free oxygen radicals that may cause chronic disease. Studies have also indicated that pulse consumption can improve satiety, reduce food intake and help in weight management, which can reduce the risk of obesity and, in turn, improve heart health, and lower risk of type 2 diabetes.

What’s more, growing pulses is good for the environment too. This is because pulses help reduce greenhouse gases and increase soil health by normalizing nitrogen levels. Compared to other crops, cultivation of pulses requires less water.