How To Deal With Winter Dryness? Kareena Kapoor’s Diet Expert Shares Food Tips That Help

Celebrity nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar, who is also Kareena Kapoor Khan's diet expert took to Instagram recently for addressing common winter health issues and shared three simple diets that can help your body feel balanced again.

Winter dryness is a common problem occurred when the air becomes cold and the humidity strips off the natural moisture. While it may look cosy on the outside, a lot of health issues often arise during the winter season because of several reasons, a few of which include dry skin, cracked heels, bloating, etc. WebMD explains, "Cold air sucks out skin's moisture, which is why even young, smooth hands can look cracked in the winter months. Taking hot showers can worsen dry, itchy skin by removing the natural layer of oil that preserves and protects the skin's moisture. Your lips also take a beating in the winter. The cold wind outside, combined with the dry air inside, can leave you with dry, chapped lips." However, the good news is that winter problems do not require heavy supplements or complicated diets, but a simple solution can help you reset your skin.

Common Winter Issues

Celebrity nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar, who is also Kareena Kapoor Khan's diet expert took to Instagram recently for addressing common winter health issues and shared three simple diets that can help your body feel balanced again. she begins by stating, "If you have been having the regular issues with winter like sleep deprivation, increased gas, bloating, hair fall, dandruff, skin not looking good, dryness, cracked heels, then I have the perfect recipe for you." Here's what Rujuta Diwekar suggests that are local, seasonal and traditional:

TRENDING NOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rujuta Diwekar (@rujuta.diwekar)

Three Superfoods To Beat Winter Dryness

Pearl Millet: The celebrity nutritionist calls bajra the millet of the winter. She said that you could roll the bajra into a roti, a ladoo, or even cook it into a rab. According to Rujuta Diwekar, bajra is great for bones and brain health and it will arrest hair fall in no time. "So, if you have been running low on haemoglobin, if you have been feeling a little low, bajra is for you, "she added. Undhiyu: Kareen Kapoor Khan's diet expert said, Undhiyu is a seasonal vegetable medley which is popularly made in Maharashtra and Gujarat. She explains that it is a mix of tender pulses, wild-uncultivated veggies and root vegetables. In her words, "It is a must-have this winter, at least once a fortnight. It is beautiful and the ultimate prebiotic passed that our grandmas have left behind in the form of a beautiful tradition of a recipe and a sabzi to be eaten this winter." If you don't have undhiyo in your region, the nutritionist suggests trying any vegetable medley that includes similar ingredients. Dry Coconut: Rujuta Diwekar calls the third ingredient an "ultimate rock star." She recommends dry coconut if you're feeling lazy and find it difficult to get out of your warm cozy blanket. The celebrity nutritionist says that dry coconut is an energy boost that you need this season and not one more caffeine. She said, "Dry coconut will boost your energy because it is full of medium-chain triglycerides, which are the fats which give you energy, which help you burn stubborn fat, which give your skin a smooth appearance and leave you feeling calm and content."

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.