How To Choose The Perfect Diet: Getting The Right Nutrition With Genomic Testing

When you gain clarity on the right kinds of food you should eat, you will have a more focused approach to your healthcare.

Genomic testing can reveal a proclivity for nutrient deficiency or toxicity, food sensitivities, and even whether you're at risk for nutrition-related diseases.

Several decades of nutrition research have shown us that no one-size diet fits all. We are all unique-and, thus, healthcare nutrition which applies to all doesn't fit anyone. Many factors come into play as to why it may happen, but the main reason has something to do with our genes or genetic make-up. Genomic testing determines the interplay between genes, nutrition and health. It helps personalize the diet and nutrition and provides you with a blueprint for optimal health and wellness.

WHAT DO GENOMIC TESTS EVALUATE?

Genomic tests identify the specifics of our DNA, in terms of change in our chromosomes, associated genes and/or protein . Nutrigenetic DNA tests examine the genes and variants of these genes involved in specific nutrients and their metabolism.

WHAT CAN GENOMIC TESTING TELL YOU?

Genomic testing can reveal a wide range of information, from your ancestry to your health and family history. For instance, genetic testing can screen and diagnose complex diseases, find out the risk and predisposition to disease, identify hereditary disease patterns and even help in creating a course on treatment. It can reveal a proclivity for nutrient deficiency or toxicity, food sensitivities, and even whether you're at risk for nutrition-related diseases.

GENOMICS TESTING AND NUTRITION

Here are some of the ways in which genomics testing can help you get the right nutrition and reach your health goals.

Get insights into your genes

When you know your genetic code, and specifically what genetic variations you may have, it can help you better comprehend how your body will respond to environmental factors. There is a close association between the genes and external environment, so the type of environment provided, there will likely be a change in the regulation and expression of certain genes. This will help you understand the foods you eat, the exercise you should do and more. Genomic testing will help you gain clarity on how your body manages inflammation or whether weight loss will be a challenge for you.

Know the root causes of chronic conditions

When you gain clarity on the right kinds of food you should eat, you will have a more focused approach to your healthcare. For instance, if your genetic variation reveals that your cells have difficulty eliminating toxins, you ought to make certain lifestyle choices where you minimize toxins. Genomic testing can help treat illness and diseases by knowing the root causes instead of focusing on the symptoms.

Opting for good food choices

One of the impactful health changes you can get with genomic testing is the "what" and "how" you eat. You will know which diet best aligns with your genes with the genetic test. Getting a detailed insight into your genetics can determine what dietary advice you should follow. For instance, will you know whether coffee or tea is good for you? Should you eat dairy products or not? Do you need a higher number of vitamins or minerals? Genomics testing can help you personalize your diet so that your body gets the best nutrition.

Achieve targeted screening

In addition to understanding what diet will suit you and how your system will respond to it, genomic testing can also help you understand the causes of illness. By knowing the exact cause, you can choose a better option for targeted screening and testing. Instead of searching for answers, your medical healthcare provider will know exactly where to look for the illness and what kind of treatment to provide.

THE WAY FORWARD

A customized diet is always preferable to a generic one. After all, how likely are you to stick to a diet that forces you to eat foods you despise or eliminate all foods you enjoy? Aside from genomic testing, we must also consider lifestyle, health history, health status, personal preferences, cultural identity, individuals' willingness to change, and their own health goals in our work. It is always best to consult with a health professional who specializes in nutrition genetics to understand the relationship between your own genes and diet.

(This article is authored by Dr. Saima Naz Khan Senior Manager- Scientific Affairs Genes2Me)

